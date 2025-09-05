Rosario's Big Night Powers Akron to 6-3 Win

Alfonsin Rosario picked up four hits including a home run to power the Akron RubberDucks past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-3 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Binghamton tied the game with two runs in the top of the third, Akron answered back in the bottom half. A two-out walk by Wuilfredo Antunez kept the inning alive and put runners on the corners for Rosario. The RubberDucks designated hitter lined a double into the left-center gap to score two and give Akron the 4-2 lead.

Mound Presence

Rorik Maltrud was brilliant on Thursday. The Rumble Ponies were only able to manage baserunners off the right-hander in the first and third innings and left three on base. In total, Maltrud worked five innings allowing two runs while striking out seven. Ross Carver tossed a scoreless inning in his Akron return. Jack Jasiak struck out two and allowed one run over two and a third innings. Steven Pérez retired the only two batters he faced to secure the win.

Duck Tales

Akron jumped ahead in the top of the second as Rosario launched a solo home run into the canal to make it 1-0 Akron. Jacob Cozart followed the home run with a triple before coming around to score on a Guy Lipscomb single. After retaking the lead in the third, the RubberDucks added some insurance in the fourth. Three straight walks by Lipscomb, Jonah Advincula and Alex Mooney loaded the bases with no outs. A double play ball allowed Lipscomb to score before a wild pitch brought home Advincula to make it 6-2 Akron.

Notebook

The win snapped Akron's season long seven game losing streak...Maltrud's five innings marked his longest outing since coming off the injured list on June 27 (he has gone at least four innings in four of his last five starts)...The four hit game was the first of Rosario's career...Rosario's home run was his fifth with Akron and fourth at Canal Park (21st on the season between Akron and Lake County, which is second most in the Guardians organization)...Game Time: 2:26...Attendance: 3,667.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, September 5 at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Trenton Denholm (11-6, 3.73 ERA) will get the start for Akron. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







