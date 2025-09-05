Baysox Pitch One-Hit Shutout to Win Fourth Straight

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their fourth straight with a 1-0 victory over the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Thursday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (26-34, 57-70) starting right-hander Nestor German threw six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in a no-decision. The Orioles No. 14 prospect holds a 1.02 ERA over his last three starts, spanning 17.2 innings pitched.

Peter Van Loon threw a scoreless seventh and Ryan Long (W, 5-5) threw a scoreless eighth.

The Baysox were no-hit through the first 7.2 innings after Harrisburg (30-30, 64-65) starter Erik Tolman threw five scoreless, no-hit innings and allowed two walks and Chance Huff threw two scoreless, no-hit innings.

Senators' Austin Amaral (L, 2-2) collected the first two outs of the seventh, but Doug Hodo hammered a 1-2 fastball over the left-field wall for a go-ahead solo homer to put the Baysox in front 1-0. It would be the lone hit for the Baysox on the night.

Alex Pham (S, 1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season and completed a one-hit shutout win.

With three more scoreless innings from the bullpen, Chesapeake relievers have allowed just one earned run over its last 21.2 innings pitched (0.42 ERA) over the last five games.

This is the first one-hit victory for the Baysox since 2005.

Chesapeake continues its final homestand of the 2025 regular season against Harrisburg tomorrow night from Prince George's Stadium. LHP Luis De León (0-0, 0.00) will get the ball for the Baysox against RHP Hyun-il Choi (6-4, 4.27) for the Senators. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

