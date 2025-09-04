RHP R.J. Gordon Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for August

AKRON, OH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Thursday that RHP R.J. Gordon was named the Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Month for August. It is the first time in franchise history that the organization has had three different players win an EL monthly award in a single year.

Gordon, the Mets No. 25 ranked prospect, was 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts in August. For the month, Gordon allowed just eight earned runs, with 42 strikeouts and only nine walks over 34.2 innings. He did not allow more than one earned run in five of his six starts during that stretch. In August, Gordon led the league in innings pitched, ranked second in strikeouts and WHIP (0.95), third in ERA, and fourth in batting average against (.190).

Playing in his first professional season, he has started his Double-A career 6-0 with a 3.00 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) since being promoted to Binghamton on July 7. Additionally, Gordon has pitched seven innings in three different starts, the only Rumble Ponies pitcher to go seven innings in multiple starts this season.

This is the 11th EL award (monthly or weekly) received by a member of the Rumble Ponies this season. Previously, RHP Jonah Tong was named EL Pitcher of the Month for May and June, and OF Carson Benge was named EL Player of the Month for July.

Gordon, 23, was selected by the Mets in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon. He grew up in Santa Clarita, California.

The Rumble Ponies (39-20, 84-42), first half Eastern League champions, have the best winning percentage this season in Double-A and third-highest in all of Minor League Baseball. They continue their series with the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







