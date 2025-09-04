Flying Squirrels Announce Additional Promotions for Final Homestand at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday announced additional promotions for Diamonds Aren't Forever: The Farewell Series presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch, next week's final series at The Diamond, including a "Hot Dog Happy Hour," former player appearances and more.

Tickets for games next Tuesday through Saturday at The Diamond are on sale at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets. Sept. 14's season finale is sold out. The full promotional schedule for the week is available here.

"We're going all-in to make as many lasting memories as possible during the final homestand at The Diamond," Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "Every game throughout the week is going to be special. If you haven't gotten your tickets yet, now is the time!"

Following the game on Tuesday night, fans of all ages can walk around the bases on The Diamond's infield.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, the Flying Squirrels will host a Hot Dog Happy Hour with 2-for-1 hot dogs and drink specials from 5:30-7:30 p.m., including $10 Bud Light, Bud Light Lime, Michelob Ultra and Kona tallboys as well as $13 Surfside cans.

Former Flying Squirrels outfielder Jacob Heyward will be on hand at The Diamond on Fri., Sept. 12. Former Flying Squirrels pitcher Daryl Maday will be at the ballpark for the finale on Sunday, Sept. 14. Both players will sign autographs on the main stage during the game on their respective appearance dates.

Heyward played for the Flying Squirrels in 2019, 2021 and 2022, setting several franchise records in his career. In 2019, he was named the Most Valuable Player of the Eastern League All-Star Game at The Diamond. He has spent the last three seasons managing the San Francisco Giants' rookie affiliate and was named the Arizona Complex League Manager of the Year this year.

Maday pitched for the Flying Squirrels from 2010-2013 and was on the mound at The Diamond for some of the franchise's marquee moments. He started the Flying Squirrels' first game at The Diamond on April 15, 2010, in a combined shutout win, was the starter for a combined shutout in the franchise's first playoff game on Sept. 9, 2011, and recorded the final three outs in the team's first no-hitter on April 5, 2013.

All week, fans are encouraged to leave their mark at The Diamond by signing a concourse wall on the third-base side of the stadium.

Limited tickets remain available for first five games of the Flying Squirrels' final homestand at The Diamond from Sept. 9-13 at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

Full-Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels' 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.







