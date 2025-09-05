Tolman and Huff Solid in Senators in 1-0 Loss
Published on September 4, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators dropped another tough one Thursday night in Chesapeake, falling 1-0 to the Baysox on a late solo homer.
For the second straight night, the Senators' bats were stifled as Chesapeake pitching held Harrisburg to just one hit - a Branden Boissiere single in the fourth inning. Chesapeake was held hitless until Douglas Hodo III lifted a two-out solo shot off Austin Amaral to give the Baysox their only run and hit of the night.
Senators starter Erik Tolman was sharp, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out five. Chance Huff followed with two perfect frames, and Amaral was tagged with the loss despite recording two quick outs before the homer.
On the other side, Chesapeake's Nestor German and the bullpen combined to shut down Harrisburg. Ryan Long earned the win with a clean eighth, and Alex Pham closed the door in the ninth for his first save.
