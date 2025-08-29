Glasser, Lomavita Lead Senators Past Curve in 10-4 Win
Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators kept their offense rolling Thursday night at FNB Field, powering past the Altoona Curve 10-4 to move into a first-place tie with Altoona.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first, Harrisburg stormed back with a five-run second inning, capped by Phillip Glasser's two-run double and Branden Boissiere's RBI single. Glasser had a big night, finishing 3-for-5 with three RBIs, a run, and a stolen base.
Cayden Wallace added a clutch two-run double in the sixth, while Caleb Lomavita belted his first Double-A homer in the seventh. Lomavita also singled. Sam Brown collected two hits, including a double, and scored twice.
On the mound, Alex Clemmey settled after a shaky start before Lucas Knowles (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief. Jack Sinclair and Luke Young combined to go 2.1 scoreless innings to finish the game.
The Senators move to 30-24 in the second half and 64-59, five games over .500 for the first time this season.
