Glasser, Lomavita Lead Senators Past Curve in 10-4 Win

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators kept their offense rolling Thursday night at FNB Field, powering past the Altoona Curve 10-4 to move into a first-place tie with Altoona.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first, Harrisburg stormed back with a five-run second inning, capped by Phillip Glasser's two-run double and Branden Boissiere's RBI single. Glasser had a big night, finishing 3-for-5 with three RBIs, a run, and a stolen base.

Cayden Wallace added a clutch two-run double in the sixth, while Caleb Lomavita belted his first Double-A homer in the seventh. Lomavita also singled. Sam Brown collected two hits, including a double, and scored twice.

On the mound, Alex Clemmey settled after a shaky start before Lucas Knowles (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief. Jack Sinclair and Luke Young combined to go 2.1 scoreless innings to finish the game.

The Senators move to 30-24 in the second half and 64-59, five games over .500 for the first time this season.







