Hornung Homers as Fisher Cats' Losing Skid Slides to Four

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-32, 50-72) were downed by the Erie SeaWolves (27-27, 72-51) at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday night, 10-2. Fisher Cats first baseman Jackson Hornung homered as third baseman Charles McAdoo and catcher Jacob Sharp each post multi-hit games in New Hampshire's fourth straight loss.

Fisher Cats starter Grant Rogers (6-8) surrendered a career high seven earned runs on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts over 4-1/3 innings pitched. Righty Geison Urbaez came in with one out in the top of the fifth inning and went on to allow two runs, one earned on three hits in 2-2/3 innings pitched. Left-hander Kai Peterson worked around a bases-loaded jam with three punchouts over one inning in his home debut. Conor Larkin pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning

Erie starter Max Alba held New Hampshire to two runs on three hits through four innings pitched with no walks and four punchouts. Lefty Carlos Peña (6-6) fired four scoreless innings and struck out six before Blair Calvo handled the bottom of the ninth inning to lock up the 10-2 win.

Tonight's top takeaways:

OF Jackson Hornung knocks fifth Double-A homer

C Jacob Sharp ropes two doubles, goes 2-for-3

INF Charles McAdoo posts 20th two-hit game of the year

Fisher Cats go 1-for-4 with RISP, drop fourth in a row

New Hampshire opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on Hornung's 404-foot blast to make it 1-0. After Erie took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning, Sharp doubled and scored on McAdoo's single to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The SeaWolves erupted for four runs in the top of the third and fifth innings as Erie put five runners on base with one out in the fourth. Left fielder Justice Bigbie and first baseman Jake Holton drove in runs on back-to-back doubles to make it 4-1. After third baseman Danny Serretti knocked a solo homer in the fifth inning, Holton doubled in another run in the top of the sixth that brought the SeaWolves' advantage to 9-2.

The Fisher Cats recorded two hits over the final six frames as Erie scored six unanswered en route to a 10-2 win.

The series continues with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night. Fisher Cats righty Rafael Sánchez (2-7, 5.36 ERA) gets the ball against Erie's Kenny Serwa (5-5. 3.76 ERA) in the fourth game of the series.

Friday, August 29 is Hockey Night, presented by New Hampshire Liquor Commission Division of Enforcement. Saturday is the final Space Potatoes game of 2025, with the first 1,000 fans receiving Space Potatoes-themed socks, presented by Fidium Fiber. The series concludes with Mimosas and Music before a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday, August 31.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.