Binghamton Records 80th Victory, Wenninger Ties Minor League Lead in Wins

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-19, 80-41) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 7-5, on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton recorded its 80th win of the season and became the first Double-A team and the third team in Minor League Baseball to reach that mark this season.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (12-6) earned his 12th win of the season, which is tied for the most in Minor League Baseball and leads all of Double-A. He recorded five strikeouts over 5.0 innings, despite allowing five runs on seven hits. Wenninger improved to 4-0 and has gone at least 5.0 innings in all five of his starts in August.

Binghamton put up five runs in the third inning against right-hander Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-3). First baseman JT Schwartz hit a leadoff single and second baseman William Lugo drew a walk to open the frame. With two outs, right fielder D'Andre Smith hit a two-run triple, third baseman Jacob Reimer hit an RBI double, and catcher Kevin Parada hit a two-run double that made it 5-1 and knocked Rodriguez-Cruz out of the game.

Somerset (28-26, 63-60) responded with a run in the top of the fourth on first baseman Tyler Hardman's solo home run.

Binghamton got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on center fielder Nick Morabito's RBI fielder's choice, which made it 6-2.

Somerset clawed back into the game and cut Binghamton's lead to 6-5 with three runs in the fifth inning. Shortstop George Lombard Jr. drove in a run on a groundout, third baseman Dylan Jasso hit an RBI single, and right fielder Jackson Castillo hit an RBI double.

Binghamton added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Designated hitter Nick Lorusso drew a walk and Omar De Los Santos pinch-ran for him. De Los Santos stole second and third base, which set up second baseman William Lugo's sacrifice fly that put the Ponies ahead 7-5.

Binghamton's bullpen combined to throw four scoreless frames. Right-hander Joshua Cornielly recorded two punch outs in a scoreless sixth inning. Right-hander Joander Suarez threw 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Right-hander TJ Shook pitched a perfect ninth with a strikeout and recorded his seventh save.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game home series against the Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Schwartz (2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB) extended his hit streak to five games and recorded his ninth multi-hit game...Parada (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, K) extended his hit streak to eight games and on-base streak to 14 games, and recorded his 12th multi-RBI game...Reimer (1-for-3, RBI, R, 2B, BB) extended his hit streak to five games and on-base streak to 10 games...Reimer has recorded 24 hits, 11 XBH, and 15 RBI over his last 13 games...Smith recorded his 12th multi-RBI game...Lugo has driven in five runs over the first three games of the series... Left fielder Chris Suero walked and scored in the third inning, which extended his on-base streak to 25 games.







Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2025

