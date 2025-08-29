Yard Goats Fall to Sea Dogs

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs 15-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The Sea Dogs scored six runs in the second inning, and cruised to victory behind starting pitcher Eduardo Rivera, who threw five scoreless frames.

Drew Ehrhard drove in the first run of the game on a sac fly off Yard Goats starter Michael Prosecky. Miguel Bleis scored on a wild pitch, followed by RBI singles from Karson Simas and Ahbram Liendo, capped off by a Marvin Alcantara two-run single to put Portland up 6-0.

Alcantara and Simas got RBI singles again in the third, lifting the Sea Dogs to a 10-0 lead.

Portland got home runs from Ronald Rosario and Ehrhard to make it 15-0.

Julio Carreras got the Yard Goats on the board in the sixth when he roped a double to score Juan Guerrero and Nic Kent.

Jose Cordova drove in Jared Thomas for Hartford on a ground-rule double in the ninth.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Seadogs, on Friday at 7:10 pm. It's Yard Goats Cowboy Hat Giveaway Night!! The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free

WP: Eduardo Rivera (1-4)

LP: Michael Prosecky (3-2)

Time: 2:59







