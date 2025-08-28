August 28, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







CASTRO COLLECTS FOUR HITS IN 9-8 EXTRA-INNINGS LOSS TO HARTFORD The Portland Sea Dogs (24-28, 58-61) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (27-25, 63-58) 9-8 in 11 innings on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Allan Castro finished the night a home run shy of the cycle. He went four-for-six with two doubles, a triple and two runs. Portland's starter, Dalton Rogers, struck out nine across 6.0 innings of work while allowing one earned run on three hits. In the tenth inning, Ahbram Liendo drove home the runner placed at second base, Caden Rose, with a sacrifice fly to put Portland back on top, 6-5. The Yard Goats answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI groundout by Charlie Condon. The Sea Dogs moved two more runs across in the top of the eleventh, courtesy of back-to-back RBI singles by Ehrhard and Ronaldo Hernandez and took an 8-6 lead to the bottom of the inning. Hartford went on to win it in the bottom of the inning with two outs. Cole Carrigg then popped up a ball to the left side of the infield. The ball fell between third baseman Ahbram Liendo and shortstop Marvin Alcantara for a two-run single and the Yard Goats tied the game, 8-8. Jared Thomas then lined an RBI single to centerfield, allowing Kent to score and Hartford won, 9-8.

QUATRO FOR CASTRO Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro tallied four hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle in last night's thriller against Hartford. Castro has now extended his hitting streak to seven games, recording four multi-hit performances in that stretch. Throughtout the streak, he is hitting .433 (13-for-30) with seven runs scored, five doubles, a triple, and two RBI. Castro currently leads the Sea Dogs in batting average hitting a team-high .275 on the season.

BRANNON'S BIG FLY Sea Dogs designated hitter Brooks Brannon cranked a two-run home run in the top of the seventh of last night's game. It was his second home run in as many games for the North Carolina native, hit a grand slam back on Sunday versus Binghamton. The home run extended his hitting streak to six games.

ROGER ROGERS Sea Dogs left-hander Dalton Rogers posted a season-high nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings of work while only giving up three hits and one earned run in last night's game. In his last six starts, Rogers has racked up at least six strikeouts while tossing a minimum of 4.1 innings.

JUST HOW HE DREW IT UP Sea Dogs infielder Drew Ehrhard posted his third three-hit performance last night, going 3-6 with two RBI. The Florida native is currently riding a three-game hitting streak going 5-for-11 with a run scored and three RBI during the stretch.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 28, 2016 - Ryan Hanigan went 2-for-3 in his second game of a MLB Rehab Assignment with Portland...Sea Dogs lost to the Trenton Thunder, 4-3 in 11 innings.

ON THE MOUND LHP Eduardo Rivera makes his seventh start of the season sporting an 0-4 record with a 4.18 ERA. Rivera last appeared on August 22 vs Binghamton when he tossed 3.0 innings of two-run ball (earned) while surrendering three hits, three walks, and striking out five batters.







Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.