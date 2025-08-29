Hardman Extends Eastern League Active Home Run Lead in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Thursday

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots at bat

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game three of a six-game set at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Thursday by a score of 7-5.

In Somerset's 36 games since the All-Star break, 31 have been decided by three runs or fewer, with the Patriots going 15-16 in those games. Somerset fell to a 5-10 record against Binghamton this year and a 35-36 all-time record against Binghamton. With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots and Hartford Yard Goats are tied for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division at the time of the game's conclusion. Based on head-to-head records, Hartford holds the tiebreaker advantage over Somerset.

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his eighth start with Somerset.

Rodriguez-Cruz leads all Yankee minor league pitchers with 150 K, 129.0 IP and .191 BA. Rodriguez-Cruz also ranks second in ERA (2.58) and tied for second in GS (22).

RHP Zach Messinger (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) struck out two batters in two scoreless innings during his first outing with Somerset this season.

Messinger made his first appearance with the Patriots since Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern League Northeast Division Series on 9/19/24 @HFD.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-2, R, RBI, HR, 2 BB) smashed a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Hardman leads all active Eastern League batters with 18 HR. Hardman also ranks tied for fourth in XBH (43), eighth in SLG (.447), ninth in RBI (55) and 10th in TB (164). Hardman's homer snapped Somerset's five-game streak without hitting a home run. In August, Hardman is 21-for-79 (.266/.370/.468) with 14 R, 9 XBH (5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR), 9 RBI, 12 BB, 1 SB and a .838 OPS.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, R, 2 RBI, SF, 2 K) extended his hit streak to eight games, the longest active streak of any Patriot, with a single in the fifth inning and drove in two runs.

In his last seven games since 8/21 Gm. 1 vs. HFD, Jasso is 8-for-23 (.348/.370/.391) with 3 R, 1 2B, 10 RBI, 2 BB and a .761 OPS.

RF Jackson Castillo (1-for-4, RBI, 2B, K) smoked an RBI double in the fifth inning.

CF Brendan Jones (2-for-5, 2 R, K, SB) led the team with two runs scored and recorded his second-straight multi-hit game.

In three games this series, Jones is 6-for-12 (.500/.571/.667) with 5 R, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB and a 1.238 OPS.

