Sea Dogs Obliterate Yard Goats 15-3 on Thursday Night

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (25-28, 59-61) pummeled the Hartford Yard Goats (27-26, 63-59) 15-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. With the win, the Sea Dogs remain 2.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Portland took an early 6-0 lead in the top of the second. Ronald Rosario drew a leadoff walk and then moved to second on a single from Miguel Bleis. After Brooks Brannon singled to load the bases, Drew Ehrhard hit a sacrifice fly to score Rosario which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, a wild pitch brought home Bleis to make the score 2-0. Karson Simas hit an RBI single which increased the lead to 3-0. After Juan Chacon singled, Ahbram Liendo cracked an RBI single which gave Portland a 4-0 lead. The next batter Marvin Alcantara hit an RBI single to score Chacon and then while in a pickle, Liendo raced home to make the game 6-0.

The Sea Dogs tacked on four more runs in the top of the third. Brannon laced a single and then advanced to second on a walk drawn by Ehrhard. Simas followed with an RBI single to plate Brannon and extend Portland's lead to 7-0. Chacon then peppered an RBI single to move the lead to 8-0. After a double steal that moved both runners into scoring position, Alcantara hit a two-run single to make the lead 10-0.

Portland tacked on five more runs in the top of the sixth courtesy of a two-run home run from Ronald Rosario (8) and then a three-run blast by Ehrhard (3) to make the score 15-0.

Hartford scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Juan Guerrero and Nic Kent were walked and later scored on a two-run double from Julio Carreras to make the score 15-2.

The Yard Goats added one more run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI ground rule double that scored Jared Thomas which trimmed the deficit to 15-3.

LHP Eduardo Rivera (1-4, 3.55 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.0 innings of shutout ball while allowing one hit, three walks, and striking out six. LHP Michael Prosecky (3-2, 6.11 ERA) was given the loss hurling 1.1 innings allowing six earned runs on five hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will face off again tomorrow, Friday August 29 at 7:10pm at Dunkin' Park. Portland will send LHP Hayden Mullins (5-2, 2.30 ERA) to the bump. Hartford will give the ball to RHP Jack Mahoney (3-8, 5.92) ERA on the mound.







Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.