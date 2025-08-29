Caleb Ricketts and Felix Reyes Extend Hitting Streaks in Loss to Chesapeake Baysox

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (22-32; 47-74) were not going down without a fight as they faced the Chesapeake Baysox (22-32; 53-68) in Thursday's game but ultimately fell to them, 7-4. With the loss, the Baysox now lead the series 3-0 going into tomorrow night's matchup.

Similar to last night's game, Chesapeake struck first in the top of the opening inning. After Enrique Bradfield Jr. walked, he stole second and ultimately advanced to third on a ground out, setting him up to score. His chance came with an RBI single from Reed Trimble, giving the Baysox the early 1-0 lead.

Adam Retzbach batted in a two-out RBI single in the top of the third to extend Chesapeake's lead. The single scored Austin Overn, who doubled during his time at the plate.

Caleb Ricketts upped his hitting streak to 16 games and cut Chesapeake's lead in half in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double, scoring Carson DeMartini. Carson DeMartini had reached first on an error by Jose Perez and advanced to third on a single from Alex Binelas before bringing in the scoring run.

The Baysox did not allow the Fightin Phils to be close for long as Austin Overn hit his third Double-A home run, a two-run home run, to extend their lead to 4-1. The Baysox continued to add onto their lead as Reed Trimble delivered a two-run RBI single in the top of the seventh, making it 6-1 for Chesapeake.

Reading was able to add some runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut Chesapeake's lead back down to half as Alex Binelas had a lead-off single. Nick Dunn followed with an RBI double that scored Binelas, who then ran home himself after a single from Leandro Pineda. The Fightin Phils got themselves back within three as the score now read 6-3.

Chesapeake added a run back to their lead in the top of the eighth after a lead-off double from Brandon Butterworth, who then scored on a ground ball from Jose Perez. But the Fightin Phils quickly got it back within three thanks to an RBI single from Caleb Ricketts, scoring Felix Reyes, who singled during his time at bat.

The final push by the Fightin Phils was not quite enough as the Baysox took game three in a 7-4 win. Jean Cabrera (L, 6-7) suffered the loss after allowing four earned runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. Nestor German (W, 7-6) earned the win after allowing two earned runs on four hits over 6.2 innings.

Caleb Ricketts finished the night with two hits and two RBI. Felix Reyes is now up to 13 games with at least one hit after he notched one tonight and Leandro Pineda ended with one hit and one RBI. Gabriel Barbosa and John McMillon both pitched a scoreless inning in the loss.

