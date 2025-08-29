Squirrels' Season Finale at the Diamond Sold Out

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels' final home game at The Diamond has sold out, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Sept. 14 game closes the final season at The Diamond after four decades of hosting professional baseball in Richmond. The Flying Squirrels will open their new home, CarMax Park, in April 2026.

Limited tickets remain available for the other five games of the Flying Squirrels' final homestand at The Diamond from Sept. 9-13 online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

"Millions of people have made memories at The Diamond over the past 40 years," Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "We knew not everyone could attend the final game of the season, which is why it was important to us to turn the entire final homestand into a farewell celebration. This will be a historic week, so don't miss the opportunity to commemorate The Diamond era before we begin a new one at CarMax Park."

For the ballpark's final week, the Flying Squirrels will host Diamonds Aren't Forever: The Farewell Series presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch, which features celebratory promotions each night to commemorate The Diamond's legacy.

Since opening in 1985, The Diamond served as the home field for hundreds of future major leaguers, including several inductees to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In the 15 seasons since the Flying Squirrels' inaugural campaign in 2010, the team has welcomed more than six million fans through The Diamond's gates.

Full-Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels' 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.







