Rogers Takes the Hill for Thursday Night Bout with Erie

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-31, 50-71) and the Erie SeaWolves (26-27, 71-51) meet for the third game of the series at 6:35 PM EDT at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday night.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire dropped its third straight by squandering an early 2-0 lead to the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night. Erie's three-run top of the seventh inning held up to hand the Fisher Cats their third straight loss, 3-2.

The Fisher Cats' lone runs scored on Cade Doughty's two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning. Alex De Jesus singled to set up Doughty's fourth Double-A homer and third of the season. De Jesus posted his first three-hit game after posting seven three-hit performances for New Hampshire in 2024.

Making his home debut, Fernando Perez fired six scoreless innings and allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Grant Rogers (6-7, 3.47 ERA) climbs the hill for his 17th start since joining New Hampshire on May 20. Rogers started the year with High-A Vancouver and pitched to a 1.82 earned run average with 39 strikeouts over 39-2/3 innings and eight starts for the Canadians. The righty surrendered five runs on seven hits in five innings during his last outing on August 22 in Akron. It was Rogers' shortest start since June 13 in Reading when he allowed a career high six earned runs against the R-Phils. Rogers has completed at least five innings pitched in 11 starts since June 13, with eight of them being quality starts. The Groves, Texas native is 2-1 with a 3.52 earned run average across 23 innings pitched and four starts in August, walking just four batters in that span. An 11th-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Rogers is in his second full season of professional baseball after starting his career with Single-A Dunedin in 2024. Rogers joined High-A Vancouver in July 2024, where he stayed until being called up to Double-A New Hampshire alongside Juaron Watts-Brown on May 20.

Erie's Max Alba (0-1, 6.97 ERA) will get is sixth start for the SeaWolves and 18th start of the season on Thursday night. Alba began the season with High-A West Michigan, where he started 12 games and made six appearances out of the White Caps' bullpen. The right-hander went 2-4 with a 4.00 earned run average over 72 innings pitched before being called up to Double-A Erie on July 24. Alba surrendered eight earned runs across his first two starts with Erie before firing five scoreless innings against Richmond on August 6. Since then, Alba has started two games for the SeaWolves in a pair of three-inning performances. Alba tossed three frames and allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits in Chesapeake on August 12. He then started with three innings and three runs of five hits in Harrisburg on August 20. The 26-year-old is in his fourth season of professional baseball after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 39th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Alba did not sign with the Angels in 2018 to start his college career at North Carolina in 2020. After two years at North Carolina, Alba played his final year of college baseball at Liberty in 2022 and signed a free agent deal with the Tigers on July 26, 2022.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 28, 2018- Bo Bichette and Harold Ramirez hit back-to-back homers in the third inning, and Jon Berti cracked a homer in the ninth to complete the second cycle in Fisher Cats history in an 8-4 win at Hadlock Field. After a flyout to start the game, Berti singled in the third, doubled in the fifth, tripled in the seventh, and homered in the ninth. Berti's cycle came two months after Jonathan Davis had recorded the first cycle in team history, also against Portland.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves play at 6:35 PM EDT on Friday night. New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez (2-7, 5.36 ERA) starts against Erie's Kenny Serwa (5-5, 3.76 ERA) in the fourth game of the series.







