Pair of Four-Spots Lead Erie to Third Straight Win

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (27-27, 72-51 overall) made it three straight wins over New Hampshire (21-32, 50-72 overall) with a 10-2 win on Thursday.

Jackson Hornung blasted a solo homer in the second inning against Erie starter Max Alba, giving New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Erie broke through against Fisher Cats starter Grant Rogers (L, 6-8). Max Clark reached on a one-out error and advanced to third on Thayron Liranzo's single. Josue Briceño slashed a double, scoring Clark to tie the game. Justice Bigbie followed with a two-run single, giving Erie a 3-1 lead. Jake Holton then hit an RBI double, bringing home Bigbie to extend the lead to 4-1.

Jacob Sharp doubled and scored on Charles McAdoo's two-out single in the bottom of the third, making it 4-2.

Danny Serretti smashed a solo homer in the fourth, making it 5-2.

Alba turned in four innings for Erie, allowing two runs on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

In the fifth, Liranzo lasered a double off the fence in center to begin the inning. Later in the inning with runners on the corners and one out, Holton drove another RBI double, making it 6-2 and knocking out Rogers. Geison Urbaez entered and hit his first batter, John Peck, to load the bases. Ben Malgeri knocked a single, scoring one run to make it 7-2. Abel Bastidas hit a grounder to first, which Alex De Jesus threw to second to force out Malgeri while Holton scored. Cade Doughty threw errantly to first base to try to turn a double play, allowing Peck to score and make it 9-2.

Malgeri added another RBI single in the seventh, making it 10-2.

Erie got excellent long relief from Carlos Peña (W, 6-6), who turned in four scoreless innings. Peña scattered a pair of hits and did not walk a batter while striking out six. Blair Calvo finished the game with a perfect ninth.

Erie continues the 12-game road trip with the fourth of six against New Hampshire at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, with Kenny Serwa facing Rafael Sánchez.

