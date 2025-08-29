Overn Powers Baysox to Third Straight Victory

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

READING, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their third straight game over the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, with a 7-4 win on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chesapeake (22-32, 53-68) grabbed a 1-0 lead three batters in against Reading starter Jean Cabrera (L, 6-7). After Enrique Bradfield Jr. walked to begin the game and stole second base, Reed Trimble drove him in with a single. It was the 100th career RBI for Trimble, part of a three RBI night.

The Baysox extended their lead to four through five innings on an RBI single from Adam Retzbach in the third and a two-run homer from Austin Overn in the fifth, his third Double-A homer. Overn collected three extra base hits on the night, including two doubles, and has now reached base in 15 of 18 games with the Baysox.

A two-run single by Trimble gave Chesapeake a 6-1 lead after the top of the seventh. The 25-year-old is batting .400 (10-for-25) with eight RBI in seven games since rejoining the team from Triple-A Norfolk on August 20.

Starting pitcher Nestor German (W, 6-6) retired the first 10 hitters faced and proceeded to pitch a career-high 6.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts to pick up the win. The Orioles No. 14 prospect has recorded the win in each of his last three starts.

After a pair of runs for Reading (22-32, 47-74) in the bottom of the seventh, Jose Perez added a run with an RBI single in the eighth. The 20-year-old collected two hits on the night in his first game back since being recalled from FCL - Orioles.

Gerald Ogando (S, 5) earned the save after dealing a scoreless ninth, including a game-ending strikeout of Carson DeMartini.

Chesapeake recorded 14 hits on the night, one shy of matching a season-high, and eight of the nine starters tallied at least one hit.

Chesapeake and Reading continue their six-game series tomorrow night at FirstEnergy Stadium. LHP Luis De León (AA Debut) will get the ball for the Baysox against RHP Braydon Tucker (0-1, 7.20) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

