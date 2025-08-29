RubberDucks Lose 6-0 Shutout in Richmond

Published on August 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks left-hander Josh Hartle struck out five batters in six innings, but the three Flying Squirrels combined on a 6-0 shutout for Richmond to win a second straight game over Akron in the third game of a six-game series at The Diamond Thursday night. Akron is two games behind Altoona and Harrisburg (30-24) in the second-half Southwest Division race.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the third inning, Richmond catcher Adrián Sugastey hit a one-out double to right field off Hartle. Shortstop Aeverson Arteaga hit an RBI single down the first-base line to break a scoreless tie.

Mound Presence

Hartle allowed the second Richmond run in the fourth inning, when right fielder Victor Bericoto singled, advanced on Hartle's balk and scored after a groundout and an RBI single by first baseman Sabin Ceballos. Hartle pitched two more scoreless innings, matching his season and career long of six innings. He yielded two earned runs on six hits and no walks, taking his first loss since July 6 with High-A Lake County. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts allowed a seventh-inning leadoff homer to Ceballos and three more runs on four hits in the eighth inning that made it 6-0.

Duck Tales

Against Richmond left-hander Nick Zwack, Akron had the leadoff batter on base twice - left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez on a second-inning single, and designated hitter Alfonsin Rosario on a fourth-inning single - but did not move him past second base. Zwack lasted 4 1/3 innings. Right-hander Shane Rademacher worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits. Right-hander Will Bednar worked around two hits and a walk in two scoreless innings for the save. Akron left nine runners on base, never moving one to third base, and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Notebook

Right fielder Joe Lampe extended his seven-game hitting streak, in which he is 12-for-28...Antunez and first baseman Ralphy Velazquez each extended six-game hitting streaks... Akron leads the season series with Richmond, 10-8, but has lost the second-half series (and tiebreaker), 7-2... Game Time: 2:18...Attendance: 5,697.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. Friday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-3, 4.29 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-2, 4.27 ERA). The game broadcast is on 99.7 Canton's New Country, the 99.7 Canton iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







