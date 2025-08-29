Squirrels Shut out RubberDucks, 6-0

RICHMOND, Va. - Three pitchers combined to hold the Akron RubberDucks scoreless in a 6-0 Richmond Flying Squirrels win on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (48-72-1, 27-26 second half) won their second straight game over the RubberDucks (71-51, 28-26) and moved within 2.5 games of first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings with 15 games remaining.

Nick Zwack started and struck out six over 4.1 innings, allowing two hits. Shane Rademacher (Win, 2-0) took over in the fifth and worked 2.2 scoreless innings. Will Bednar (Save, 1) recorded the final six outs to close the first save of his professional career.

Adrián Sugastey hit a one-out double in the third inning and scored on a single by Aeverson Arteaga to open a 1-0 Richmond lead against Akron starter Josh Hartle (Loss, 0-1).

In the second, Victor Bericoto led off with a single, advanced to second on a balk and scored on a single by Sabin Ceballos to extend the lead to 2-0.

Ceballos led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer, his sixth of the year, to push the Flying Squirrels lead to 3-0. He finished the night 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Flying Squirrels scored three runs to pad the lead to 6-0. Bericoto hit a two-run single and later scored on a wild pitch.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-2, 4.27) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by RubberDucks right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-3, 4.29). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

