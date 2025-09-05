Arias Clubs First Double-A Home Run in 13-2 Win

Portland, Maine - Franklin Arias, the Red Sox number one prospect, clubbed his first Double-A home run leading the Portland Sea Dogs (63-63, 29-30) to a 13-2 win over the Erie SeaWolves (76-53, 31-28) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Park.

Luis Guerrero made his second MLB Rehab Assignment appearance from the Boston Red Sox. Guerrero recorded two outs while issuing three walks and allowing one run. He did not allow a hit.

The Sea Dogs struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Marvin Alcantara hit a groundball to the third baseman, Danny Serretti, who misplayed the ball, allowing him to reach first. Brooks Brannon then smacked an RBI single to the outfield and Alcantara scored the first run of the game.

Jake Holton (19) smashed a leadoff homer in the top of the second inning to tie the game.

After a leadoff triple by Juan Chacon (1) in the bottom of the second inning, the Sea Dogs took the lead back courtesy of an RBI groundout by Brooks Brannon.

Portland added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. After three walks issued by starter RHP Kenny Serwa to Brannon, Karson Simas, and Ahbram Liendo the bases were loaded. Brannon scored on a passed ball by the catcher Eliezer Alfonzo and the Sea Dogs extended their lead, 3-1. Shortstop Franklin Arias then drilled his first Double-A home run to left field, increasing Portland's lead, 6-1.

The SeaWolves worked a leadoff walk in the top of the sixth inning by Kevin McGonigle, then he stole second base. Justice Bigbie hit an RBI groundout to the shortstop to add another to Erie's tally.

The Sea Dogs then exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. After a leadoff walk by Rosario, he was joined on the basepath by Ronaldo Hernandez who reached on a fielding error by the SeaWolves. Juan Chacon roped an RBI single and moved Hernandez to third. Then Karson Simas (3) hit a three-run blast over the Maine Monster. Allan Castro then drew a bases loaded walk and Rosario hit a two-run double off the wall in left field in his second plate appearance of the inning.

Hayden Mullins (7-2) picked up the win for the Sea Dogs holding the SeaWolves to one run over five innings of work with six punchouts. Mullins lowered his ERA to 2.23 and is now tied with Connelly Early for the most wins on the team this season. Erie starter Kenny Serwa (5-6) was tagged with the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits in five innings.

The Sea Dogs and SeaWolves continue the series Friday night at 6:00 PM. RHP Blake Wehunt (2-7, 4.38) will be on the mound for the Sea Dogs. Erie will start RHP Garrett Burhenn (12-3, 4.44). The Sea Dogs will take the field as the Maine Lobster Bakes. Tickets for the game are available at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.







