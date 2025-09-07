Big Fifth Inning Propels Akron to 6-2 Win

Published on September 6, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks sent 10 to the plate in a six-run fifth to beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-2 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron's offense got rolling in the fifth. Alfonsin Rosario singled before advancing to third on Wuilfredo Antunez's double. Joe Lampe grounded out to second to score Rosario and tie the game 1-1. Guy Lipscomb followed with a double into left to score Antunez and put the RubberDucks ahead 2-1.

Mound Presence

Khal Stephen was excellent at working around traffic on Saturday night. The Rumble Ponies were only able to scratch across one run off the right-hander, on a two-out first inning single, despite having baserunners on in every inning. In total, Stephen worked four innings allowing just the one run on six hits while striking out six. Steven Pérez was brilliant in relief, allowing just two walks over three scoreless innings while striking out two. Alaska Abney allowed one run over two innings to finish off the win.

Duck Tales

Akron kept the offense going in the fifth. After Lipscomb's double, Cameron Barstad singled back up the middle to make it 3-1 Akron. Alex Mooney then collected Akron's third double of the frame to score Barstad. Mooney scored later in the inning on an error that also advanced Christian Knapczyk to second, which set up Angel Genao for the RBI single to make it 6-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Antunez has collected hits in nine of his last 10 games played and is batting .354 in 16 games since coming off the IL...Stephen's six strikeouts are his most with Akron...Barstad extended his hitting streak to four games... Pérez has allowed just four runs over 33.1 in 18 appearances since July 3...Game Time: 2:23...Attendance: 8,047.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their home schedule at Canal Park and series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday, September 7 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez (4-2, 3.22 ERA) will take the ball against Binghamton right-hander Joander Suarez (5-2, 3.02 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







