Griffin Slams Homer in Extra Inning Defeat

Published on September 6, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Konnor Griffin slammed his 20th homer of the season, helping Altoona rally from 1-0 and 5-1 deficits, though the Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled out a 7-6 win over the Curve in ten innings in front of 7,626 fans on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona remains 5.5 games ahead of Richmond in the standings with seven games remaining in the Second Half. An Altoona victory on Sunday against Richmond would clinch the franchise's first playoff berth since 2018.

Righty Wilber Dotel tossed five innings of one-run ball to start the game for Altoona, a game that had the look of a true pitcher's duel with lefty John Michael Bertrand. Dotel struck out six bringing his season total to 130, the fourth-most in a single-season in franchise history. Dotel stands 12 strikeouts shy of Ian Snell 's franchise record 142 in 2004.

Richmond's starter held the Curve scoreless through five innings, using three double play balls, until Konnor Griffin walloped a solo homer onto the hillside with two outs in the sixth inning. Griffin became the fourth Pirates minor leaguer this season to hit 20 homers, joining teammates Esmerlyn Valdez (26), Javier Rivas (21), and Nick Cimillo (20).

Richmond scored four times off the Curve bullpen in the seventh inning to take a commanding 5-1 lead, only to see Altoona rally back in the bottom of the eighth. P.J. Hilson and Kervin Pichardo started the rally with a pair of singles before Griffin walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, four straight Curve hitters drove in a single run to tie the game at five, Omar Alfonzo drew the game even with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

Altoona stranded the winning run at second in the ninth inning, sending the team to their ninth extra inning game of the season. Richmond scored twice in the top of the tenth to take a 7-5 lead and held on for the win as Altoona could only manage one run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Alfonzo.

Duce Gourson extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a bas hit in the sixth, while Wyatt Hendrie, Nick Cimillo and Hilson each recorded multi-hit games. Altoona has picked up at least 10 hits in 8 of their last 11 games

Altoona wraps up their six-game series with Richmond at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. LHP Blake Townsend takes the ball for the Curve with LHP Joe Whitman slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

Altoona wraps up their six-game series with Richmond at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. LHP Blake Townsend takes the ball for the Curve with LHP Joe Whitman slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.







