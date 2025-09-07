Gatewood Slams Walk-Off Single to Secure Fifth Win in a Row over New Hampshire on Saturday

Published on September 6, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Jake Gatewood of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game five of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Saturday by a score of 3-2.

Somerset has recorded its sixth walk-off victory of the season and its first since 8/9 vs. BNG. The Patriots have won five games in a row. Somerset has won at least five games in a row four times this season and for the first time since winning seven in a row from 7/4-7/11.

In Somerset's 44 games since the All-Star break, 37 have been decided by three runs or less, with the Patriots going 19-18 in those games. In that span, 21 of the 44 games have been decided by one run, with the Patriots going 9-12 in those one-run games. Dating back to 7/10, 19 of the Patriots' last 24 games have been decided by three runs or less.

Somerset improved to 21-2 this season and 62-31 all-time against New Hampshire. Somerset's 21 wins against New Hampshire are the most against a single team in one season in Patriots Double-A franchise history.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots have a 2.5-game lead over the Hartford Yard Goats for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division. The Patriots' magic number to clinch the playoff spot is five.

With an attendance of 6,724, the Patriots played in front of their 20th sellout crowd at TD Bank Ballpark this season.

LHP Brock Selvidge (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K) recorded a season-high seven strikeouts in his 14th start with Somerset this season.

RHP Michael Arias (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, leaving a runner on third base, to secure his second win with Somerset this season.

2B Jake Gatewood (2-for-4, RBI, 2 K) tied the team lead with two hits, highlighted by a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning.

In five games this series, Gatewood leads the Patriots with six hits. Gatewood is 6-for-15 (.400/.438/.533) with 3 R, 8 TB, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB and a .971 OPS.

CF Garrett Martin (2-for-4, RBI) tied the team lead with two hits, punctuated by a game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 K) ripped an RBI single on a successful hit-and-run in the first inning.

Jasso ranks fourth among Yankees minor leaguers in H (120), fifth in TB (188), ninth in SLG (.417), and 10th in BA (.266) and OPS (.750).

