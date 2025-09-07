SeaWolves Down Sea Dogs After Delay

The SeaWolves (33-29, 78-53 overall) took down Portland (29-32, 63-65 overall) with an 8-3 win on Saturday.

The game was delayed by rain for one hour and 43 minutes before the start.

In the start, Sea Dogs starter Caleb Bolden hit Thayron Liranzo with a pitch before allowing a two-run homer to Josue Briceño. Briceño's two-run blast was his fifth with Erie and 20th homer of the season across multiple levels. Erie led 2-0 early.

In the second inning, Bolden hit Carlos Mendoza with a pitch and allowed a single to Roberto Campos. Danny Serretti then sliced an RBI double with one out, giving Erie a 3-0 lead.

Erie tacked on a run in the fourth. Mendoza had a leadoff single, Serretti drew a one-out walk, and Max Clark had an infield single to load the bases. Liranzo's groundout scored Mendoza to make it 4-0.

Ben Malgeri singled against Bolden with two out in the fifth. Mendoza then reached on an error by first baseman Tyler Miller, extending the inning for Campos, who lined an RBI single to left. His hit made it 5-0.

Jaden Hamm turned in a strong start for Erie. He allowed just one hit, a leadoff single in the second by Miguel Bleis, over 4.1 innings. Hamm walked two and tied a season-high with seven strikeouts.

In the ninth, Erie tacked on three insurance runs against Johnathan Brand. Mendoza walked and Campos doubled for his fourth hit of the game. Serretti laced an RBI single to score Mendoza. Clark drove a sacrifice fly before Briceño blistered an RBI double to score Serretti and make it 8-0.

Portland plated three in the bottom of the ninth against Trevin Michael, who was working his third inning of relief. Ahbram Liendo drew his third walk of the game and Marvin Alcantara singled. Bleis stung an RBI double, making it 8-1. Drew Ehrhard reached on Mendoza's throwing error, which scored two more to make it 8-3.

The combination of Travis Kuhn (W, 2-0) and Michael (S, 3) finished the win for Erie.

Erie wraps up the 12-game road trip with the finale of six in Portland on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

