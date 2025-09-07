Baysox Win Sixth Straight on Young's Walk-off Sac Fly

September 6, 2025

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their season-best sixth consecutive game by a final score of 4-3 over the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Saturday night from Prince George's Stadium.

First pitch was delayed by 41 minutes due to rain.

Chesapeake (28-34, 59-70) opened the scoring in the bottom of the third on a two-out, three-run homer by Austin Overn. The Orioles No. 30 prospect is 5-for-15 in the series with a homer, four RBI and four stolen bases.

Baysox starter Juaron Watts-Brown pitched 6.2 shutout innings and gave up just one hit and two walks and matched his Double-A high with eight strikeouts in a no-decision. The Orioles No. 13 prospect set down the first 12 batters faced. The 23-year-old has allowed two earned runs over his last 12.2 innings pitched.

Harrisburg (30-32, 64-67) loaded the bases in the eighth and tied the score at three on a wild pitch and two sacrifice flies.

Tyson Neighbors (W, 2-0) collected the final two outs of the eighth and pitched a scoreless ninth to keep the game tied entering the bottom of the ninth.

Griff O'Ferrall singled and Ethan Anderson walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth against Harrisburg's Junior Santos (L, 6-5). A one-out walk drawn by Thomas Sosa set the stage for Carter Young to win the game. Young lined a 1-2 pitch to left and O'Ferrall scored just ahead of the throw and tag for a game-winning sacrifice fly and Chesapeake's sixth walk-off win of the season. It's Young's third walk-off of his career and second this season (one with Triple-A Norfolk).

Chesapeake has won six consecutive games, marking the team's first six-game win streak since winning eight in a row July 30 - August 7, 2022.

Chesapeake plays its final home game of the 2025 regular season against Harrisburg tomorrow afternoon from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Blake Money (4-4, 4.76) will get the ball for the Baysox against LHP Jake Bennett (0-2, 3.28) for the Senators. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

