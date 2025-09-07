Squirrels Top Curve in Extras Saturday Night

ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels outlasted the Altoona Curve for a 7-6 win in 10 innings on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field to snap their four-game losing streak.

The Flying Squirrels (52-76-1, 31-30 second half) avoided elimination in the chase for the second-half Southwest Division title and now trail the Curve (68-62, 37-25) by 5.5 games with seven to play.

In the top of the 10th inning, Turner Hill lifted the Flying Squirrels to a 7-5 lead with a two-run single against Curve reliever Jack Carey (Loss, 0-1).

Altoona closed the score to 7-6 in the bottom of the 10th with a two-out single by Omar Alfonzo. Tyler Vogel (Save, 5) struck out pinch-hitter Termarr Johnson to end the game, stranding the tying run on base.

In the top of the seventh inning, Aeverson Arteaga broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer against Altoona reliever Jaden Woods.

Later in the inning, Victor Bericoto hit a two-run homer to extend the Richmond lead to 5-1. It was his team-leading 12th of the season and the 34th of his Flying Squirrels career, moving him ahead of Jacob Heyward for the second-most in franchise history.

Altoona rallied to tie the score with four runs in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded and one out, Emerlyn Valdez hit an RBI single and Nick Cimillo followed with another bases-loaded RBI single to close the score to 5-3. Alfonzo brought in a run with a sacrifice fly and Wyatt Hendrie tied the game with a two-out, infield single.

In the bottom of the ninth, Altoona had P.J. Hilson at second with one out, but Marques Johnson (Win, 1-2) worked a pop out from Konnor Griffin and struck out Duce Gourson to force extra innings.

Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Altoona starter Wilber Dotel issued three walks to load the bases and Hill brought home a run with a sacrifice fly.

John Michael Bertrand held the Curve scoreless for his first five innings before a solo homer by Griffin with two outs in the sixth to tie the score, 1-1.

Bertrand has posted a 1.68 ERA (10 ER/53.2 IP) in his last 10 starts since July 4. He has a 2.87 ERA on the season, which is the lowest qualified ERA in the Eastern League.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Joe Whitman (4-10, 5.60) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Blake Townsend (5-4, 2.10). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home for the final homestand at The Diamond. Diamonds Aren't Forever: The Farewell Series presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch begins Tuesday, Sept. 9 with Time Capsule Tuesday presented by Reynolds Community College. Fans can submit proposals for items to be included in a time capsule that will be placed at CarMax Park. Submissions can be made online here. The first 1,500 fans on Sept. 9 will receive a Farewell Series T-shirt presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch and Reynolds Community College.

