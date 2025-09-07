September 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Clawful Night for the Lobster Bakes Falling 10-1 to SeaWolves The Erie SeaWolves (77-52, 32-28) scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back as they defeated the Maine Lobster Bakes (63-64, 29-31) 10-1 on Friday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs scored their only run in the bottom of the third inning. After a leadoff single by Ahbram Liendo, he scored on an RBI double by Allan Castro. In the top of the first inning, Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle hit back-to-back homers to begin the ballgame. Josue Briceno then drew a walk and advanced to third on a single by Justice Bigbie to right field. Right fielder Allan Castro then overthrew the baseball into the infield, allowing Briceno to score and Erie led, 3-0. Seth Stephen then connected for an RBI double and Clark drove home two more with an infield single and the SeaWolves led 7-0 after the first inning. Erie struck again in the fifth inning. Carlos Mendoza drew a leadoff walk and then scored on an RBI double by Stephenson. In the top of the seventh inning, Malgeri led off with a single then scored on an RBI triple by Mendoza. The next batter, Eliezer Alfonzo, then hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, extending Erie's lead, 10-1.

DESPITE THE LOSS... There were some positive takeaways from Friday night's 10-1 loss to the Erie SeaWolves. Portland's offense still strung together nine hits with every Sea Dog tallying a hit except for Ronaldo Hernández. The Sea Dogs offense left nine runners on base and is currently hitting .235 with runners in scoring position. The other positive is their on-base percentage is .319 on the year, which is middle to upper tier of the Eastern League teams.

BRANNON IS BOOMING Sea Dogs infielder/catcher Brooks Brannon has been scorching hot from the plate as of late. Since August 1, Brannon is slashing .319 (23-for-72) with three doubles, four home runs (one of the them a grand slam), and 12 RBI. He went 2-3 with a walk in last night's loss and currently boasts a 12-game hitting streak.

CASTRO EXTENDS HIS STREAK Sea Dogs switch hitter Allan Castro went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk in last night's game and currently holds a 23 game on-base streak (8/9-present) using 27 hits and walking 14 times to do so. It's no secret Castro is the sparkplug for the Sea Dogs offense with a team-high .270 (91-for-337) with 19 doubles, two triples, and 37 RBI through 91 games.

JACK ATTACK Sea Dogs relief pitcher Jack Anderson played the role of fireman last night entering in the top of the first and hurling 4.1 innings of one-run ball while surrendering four hits and posting two strikeouts while walking two.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 6, 2015 - Manuel Margot became the fourth Sea Dog to hit for the cycle, and the first ever at Hadlock Field. Needing just a single in his final at-bat in the 8th inning, Margot lined a ball over the right fielder's head to complete the cycle. He finished the game 4-for-5 with 5 RBI and a run scored.

ON THE MOUND RHP Caleb Bolden makes his ninth start of the season sporting a 3-5 record with a 5.81 ERA. Bolden last appeared on August 31 at Hartford when he tossed 6.0 innings of four-run ball (all earned), giving up seven hits, two walks, and struck out five batters.







