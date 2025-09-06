Amalfi Climbs Hill as Cats Look to Snap 11-Game Slide

September 6, 2025

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-39, 50-79) and the Somerset Patriots (33-28, 68-62) play the fifth game of the series starting at 6:05 PM EDT at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night. New Hampshire looks to snap an 11-game losing skid as Somerset aims to continue its push to the postseason with a 1-1/2 game lead on Hartford in the Northeast Division.

LAST NIGHT

Toronto's No. 6 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Gage Stanifer (L, 0-1) made his Double-A debut and allowed four runs on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts over four innings pitched. Stanifer retired each of the first six batters he faced before walking in two runs in the bottom of the third inning and surrendering a solo shot to Jackson Castillo in the bottom of the fourth.

New Hampshire was held to four hits as Gabriel Martinez poked a two-out single in the top of the second inning to extend his hit streak to six games. Catcher Nico Deschamps laced a double in the top of the eighth inning for his first Double-A two-bagger.

Somerset's Carlos Lagrange (W, 6-6) took the win by collecting 10 strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

The Fisher Cats dropped their 11th consecutive game and fourth of the week to the Patriots, 4-0. With the loss, New Hampshire's 11th straight loss matched a franchise record from May of 2014.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Alex Amalfi (5-8, 4.81 ERA) gets the ball for New Hampshire in what will be his sixth appearance and second start against Somerset this year. Amalfi's last outing against the Patriots was a start on July 12, when the righty allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts in New Hampshire's 6-3 win. Both runs that scored on Amalfi reached on a walk and a hit-by-pitch, respectively. The Ashland, Massachusetts native is 0-2 with a 9.00 earned run average over 10 innings against the Patriots this season. Amalfi joined New Hampshire's rotation to begin August and went on to make six starts last month. Amalfi went 0-2 with a 4.32 earned run average with 21 strikeouts and 10 walks over 25 innings pitched. The right-hander is in his third full season of professional baseball after inking a minor league deal with Toronto in July of 2022. The Ashland, Massachusetts, native had finished up his junior year at UMass Boston before joining the Blue Jays organization in 2022.

Patriots' left-hander Brock Selvidge (2-6, 5.23 ERA) takes the hill for his third start against the Fisher Cats this season. Selvidge last faced New Hampshire on July 9 in Bridgewater, where he tossed three scoreless innings and allowed one hit, four walks and one strikeout in the Patriots' 9-1 win. The Fisher Cats tagged Selvidge for two runs on two hits across Selvidge's four-inning start in Manchester on June 20. New Hampshire scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning on Gabriel Martinez's two-run single as Somerset would go on to win 8-5. Through two starts against New Hampshire, Selvidge owns a 2.57 earned run average with seven walks and four strikeouts across seven innings pitched. Selvidge made his way back to Somerset on June 1 after being placed on the 60-day injured list on March 19. Selvidge made one rehab appearance in the Florida Complex League before making two rehab starts with High-A Tampa on May 25 and May 31. The Yankees' third-round pick in 2021 spent the 2024 season with Double-A Somerset, pitching to a 4.25 earned run average over 16 starts.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

September 6, 2004 - The Fisher Cats capped an 84-win regular season by setting or tying 13 franchise records in a 19-6 blowout victory over the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. Former Sea Dog John Hattig became the first New Hampshire player to drive in five runs in a game, going 4-for-6 with a three-run homer. Hattig added a two-run single in the seventh inning, when New Hampshire set a club record by scoring nine runs to open an 18-5 lead. New Hampshire won the Northern Division by eight-and-a-half games over second-place Binghamton.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Patriots wrap up their six-game series with a 1:05 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's game features a rematch of starters Fernando Perez (0-2, 1.71) for New Hampshire and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-3, 2.81 ERA) for Somerset. Perez fired seven scoreless innings and Rodriguez-Cruz paced him with six scoreless and seven strikeouts in Somerset's 1-0 win on Tuesday night.







