Sea Dogs Fall, 8-3, on Saturday Night to SeaWolves

Published on September 6, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Early offense by the Erie SeaWolves (78-52, 33-28) led to an 8-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (63-65, 29-32) on Saturday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

The SeaWolves took the lead in the first with a two-run homer by Josue Briceno. In the bottom of the second inning, Carlos Mendoza was hit-by-a-pitch then scored on an RBI double by Danny Serretti.

Erie struck again in the top of the fourth inning. Mendoza led off with a single then came around to score on an RBI groundout by Thayron Liranzo, extending the SeaWolves' led, 4-0.

With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Ben Malgeri roped a single to right field then Roberto Campos drove him home with an RBI single and Erie led, 5-0.

The SeaWolves took an 8-0 lead in the top of the ninth inning. Mendoza walked and then moved to third on a double from Roberto Campos. The next batter Danny Serretti hit an RBI single which brought home Mendoza. Max Clark followed with a sacrifice fly which plated Campos. After a wild pitch and a balk put Serretti on third, Briceño ripped an RBI double for the final run of the night.

Portland broke the shutout in the bottom of the ninth. Ahbram Liendo walked and then advanced to second on a single from Marvin Alcantara. A batter later, Miguel Bleis cracked an RBI double that brought home Liendo to make the score 8-1. Drew Ehrhard reached on an error that scored two runs to cut the deficit to 8-3.

RHP Travis Kuhn (8-4, 5.01 ERA) earned the win tossing 1.2 scoreless innings without allowing a hit while walking one and striking out one. RHP Caleb Bolden (3-6, 5.94 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing 5.0 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs will take on the SeaWolves in the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, September 7th at 1pm. LHP John Holobetz (1-1, 3.16 ERA) will take the mound for Portland and Erie's starter is TBA.

