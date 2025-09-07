Fightin Phils Flip the Script to Take Game Five against Hartford

Published on September 6, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Hartford, PA) - Similar to last night's contest, The Reading Fightin Phils (26-36; 51-78) found themselves in a back-and-forth battle against the Hartford Yard Goats (31-30; 67-63) but found a way to come out victorious 9-7. Hartford still leads the series 3-2 as Reading aims for a series split in tomorrow's finale.

The Yard Goats took control of the game early as they got themselves up 4-0 in the bottom of the first. Roc Riggio walked, stole second and made it home on an RBI double from Jared Thomas. A wild pitch from Matt Manning allowed Thomas to get to third. Both Cole Carrigg and Braylen Wimmer walked and Thomas scored. Wimmer stole second second as Jose Cordova grounded out to Aidan Miller, getting Carrigg home. To top off the scoring, a second wild pitch by Manning scored Wimmer.

It did not take much time for Hartford to tack onto their lead as they went into the bottom of the second. Julio Carreras walked and stole second before making it home on a ground out by Roc Riggio. With the game only entering the third, the Yard Goats were in a comfortable 5-0 lead.

The scoring stalled for the next couple of innings before Reading started to take over. It began with a single from Robert Moore followed by a walk for Aidan Miller. Alex Binelas singled and Robert Moore ran home to get Reading on the board. Jose Rodriguez followed with an RBI single of his own which scored Miller. Bryson Ware grounded into a double play but gave Binelas the opportunity to score to add a run for Reading. To finish it out, Caleb Ricketts's RBI single scored Rodriguez and the Fightin Phils quickly got themselves within one.

Strong pitching from relief Gabriel Barbosa helped keep Hartford from adding runs to their score and set Reading up to jump ahead, which they did in the top of the sixth. Miller delivered a single and Binelas walked and Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice. The hit scored Miller and Rodriguez made it to second on a throwing error by Dyan Jorge. Felix Reyes singled on a fly ball and both Binelas and Rodriguez, taking the 7-5 lead over Hartford.

Hartford tied it up again in the bottom of the seventh as Alex McFarlane (W, 1-0) took the mound for Reading. Julio Carreras, Dyan Jorge and Roc Riggio all singled, loading the bases with no outs. As Charlie Condon grounded into a double play, Carreras still scored, getting Hartford within one. Cole Carrigg singled and Jorge scored but Carrigg was tagged out trying to make it to second and Reading was able to stop any further scoring.

With the game tied 7-7, Reading wasted no time taking the lead back in the top of the eighth. Alex Binelas walked on two outs and Jose Rodriguez singled. A passed ball by Jose Cordova allowed both runners to advance a base. Felix Reyes singled, scoring both runners, and the Fightin Phils were up once again, this time 9-7. Reading held off Hartford for the remainder of the game to win it 9-7. Jose Rodriguez finished up the night going 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI. Felix Reyes delivered four RBI in the win and Alex Binelas had one. Alex McFarlane earned his first Double-A win as Davidson Palermo (L, 0-1) suffered the loss for Hartford.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at the Hartford Yard Goats. RHP Braydon Tucker will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go against RHP Connor Staine for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, September 9, through Sunday, September 14, for the final series of the regular season against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tuesday is the 22nd Annual Morning Game, with the first 2,000 adults getting a Reading Flapjacks Hat, thanks to Reading Hospital. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Cup, presented by Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University. Thursday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday night is a MEGA Blast fireworks show, sponsored by Penske and the Fightin Phils will play as the "Reading Prost" in an Oktoberfest Celebration. The season and series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.