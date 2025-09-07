Yard Goats Early Rally Falls Short in Loss

Published on September 6, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats jumped ahead early, but couldn't hold on as the Reading Fightin Phils pulled away late to win 9-7 in front of 6,546 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford scored four in the first inning, then added another in the second to take an early 5-0 lead, but an eighth inning go-ahead RBI single by Felix Reyes proved to be the deciding factor. Five of Reading's runs came with two outs in the inning.

The Yard Goats jumped ahead early with a four-run first inning. Jared Thomas ripped an RBI double to deep center before scoring on a passed ball, Jose Cordova hit into an RBI groundout, and Braylen Wimmer scored on a wild pitch from Reading pitcher Matt Manning, giving Hartford a 4-0 lead.

Hartford added another run in the second when Roc Riggio drove in Julio Carreras on an RBI groundout, boosting the Yard Goats' lead to 5-0.

The Fightin Phils scored their first runs of the game in the fifth on RBI singles from Alex Binelas, José Rodríguez, and Caleb Ricketts, along with an RBI double play off the bat of Bryson Ware, cutting the Yard Goats' lead to 5-4.

Reading added three more in the sixth on an RBI fielder's choice by Rodríguez, and a two-run double by Reyes, giving the Fightin Phils a 7-5 lead.

Hartford notched two runs in the seventh on an RBI double play by Charlie Condon and an RBI single by Cole Carrigg, tying the game 7-7.

Reading quickly answered in the eighth when Reyes hit a two-run single, giving the Fightin Phils a 9-7 lead.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils, on Sunday at Dunkin' Park (1:10 PM). RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats against RHP Braydon Tucker, who will start for Reading. It's Kids Run the Bases Day! The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app

WP: Alex McFarlane (1-0)

LP: Davison Palermo (0-1)

Save: Andrew Walling (6)

Time: 2:50







