Amalfi Matches Career-High Seven Strikeouts as Pats Walk-Off Cats

Published on September 6, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Despite holding Somerset to one run through eight innings, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-40, 50-80) were walked off by the Somerset Patriots (34-28, 69-62) at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night, 3-2. The loss elevated New Hampshire's losing skid to 12 games, now the longest in Fisher Cats history.

After Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Fisher Cats pitching held the Patriots off the scoreboard until the first four Somerset batters reached to end the game with a walk-off single by second baseman Jake Gatewood.

Fisher Cats starter Alex Amalfi matched a career high with seven strikeouts and surrendered one run over five innings pitched. Three relief arms brought New Hampshire's strikeout total to 15, but New Hampshire's offense went 2-for-12 with runners and scoring position and scattered eight runners on base.

Third baseman Charles McAdoo roped three singles for his 22nd multi-hit game of the season. First baseman Peyton Williams drove in a run and went 2-for-4, recording his first hit since July 6 in Portland. Right fielder Gabriel Martinez plated a run on a sacrifice fly and extended his hit streak to seven games by going 2-for-3.

New Hampshire's Amalfi surrendered one run in the bottom of the first inning but settled in with four scoreless innings to finish through five. Amalfi retired 10 of the last 12 batters he faced and finished with seven strikeouts and three walks over five innings pitched. Relievers Devereaux Harrison and Kai Peterson each struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings. Righty Pat Gallagher (L, 2-3) then tossed a scoreless bottom of the eighth before allowing two runs on three hits to receive the loss.

Somerset's Brock Selvidge allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and a season-high seven strikeouts in six innings. Relievers Baron Stuart and Carson Coleman each allowed a hit in one scoreless inning of relief. Right-hander Michael Arias (W, 2-0) stranded a runner at third and notched a strikeout in a blank top of the ninth inning.

Tonight's top takeaways:

OF Gabriel Martinez knocks two hits, extends hitting streak to seven games

RHP Alex Amalfi matches career-high with seven strikeouts over five innings

Righties Devereaux Harrison and Kai Peterson each strike out the side

INF Peyton Williams cracks first hit since July 6, goes 2-for-4

INF Charles McAdoo finishes 3-for-5, completes 22nd multi-hit game

OF Damiano Palmegiani started in left field in his first Cats game since 2023

Fisher Cats' losing skid reaches 12 games, a new franchise high

Somerset opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when designated hitter Jace Avina worked a two-out walk to set up third baseman Dylan Jasso plated Avina on a single to take a 1-0 advantage.

After both teams exchanged four scoreless frames, New Hampshire cashed in two runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Fisher Cats opened the frame with three straight hits as right fielder Je'Von Ward singled and second baseman Ryan McCarty reached on a bunt single. Williams followed by cracking a single to center fielder, plating Ward and knotting the score at 1-1. Shortstop Cade Doughty sacrificed McCarty and Williams to scoring position before Martinez skied a sacrifice fly to center field to put New Hampshire in front, 2-1.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Somerset put runners on first and second with no outs to set up Martin's game-tying knock and Gatewood's game-winning single to walk-off New Hampshire, 3-2.

New Hampshire and Somerset wrap up their series with a 1:05 PM EDT first pitch at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's game will be a rematch of Tuesday night's pitchers' duel between New Hampshire's Fernando Perez (0-2, 1.71 ERA) and Somerset's Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-3, 2.81 ERA).

The Fisher Cats return to the Granite State for the final homestand of 2025 with a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday, September 9.

The Fisher Cats return to the Granite State for the final homestand of 2025 with a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday, September 9.







