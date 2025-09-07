Binghamton Falls to Akron on Saturday

Published on September 6, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (40-22, 85-44) fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 6-2, on Saturday night at Canal Park. Binghamton leads the series 3-2.

Binghamton grabbed the lead in the first inning. Center fielder Nick Morabito singled and stole second base. With two outs in the frame, designated hitter JT Schwartz hit an RBI single that scored Morabito and made it 1-0. It marked Schwartz's fifth run-scoring hit of the series.

Right-hander R.J. Gordon (6-1) did not allow a hit and faced the minimum over the first four innings. Akron (30-32, 73-57) then put up six runs in the fifth inning. The frame was highlighted by right fielder Guy Lipscomb's RBI double, catcher Cameron Barstad's RBI hit, third baseman Alex Mooney's RBI double, and shortstop Angel Genao's RBI single. Five of the six runs were earned against Gordon.

Right-hander Brian Metoyer spun 1.1 scoreless frames in relief with three strikeouts. It marked his eighth-straight scoreless appearance.

In the top of the ninth inning, left fielder Omar De Los Santos blasted a two-out solo home run, which cut Binghamton's deficit to 6-2. It marked De Los Santos' second-straight game with a home run.

The Rumble Ponies concludes a six-game road series against the RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Sunday at Canal Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton still remains one win away from tying its franchise record for wins in a single season (86 wins in 2013)...Binghamton's magic number to clinch the Northeast Division second-half title is remains 1...Schwartz (1-for-3, RBI, BB) extended his on-base streak to six games...Morabito (2-for-4, R, SB) recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the series and his 32nd multi-hit game of the season...Morabito extended his on-base streak to five games...Right fielder Jefrey De Los Santos (3-for-3, 2B, BB) recorded his second three-hit game with Binghamton and extended his on-base streak to five games.







Eastern League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.