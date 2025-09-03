Miller's Leadoff Home Run Not Enough in Series Opening Loss

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, PA) - A leadoff home run from Aidan Miller was all the Reading Fightin Phils (24-34; 49-76) could garner in a 2-1 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats (29-28; 65-61) on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park.

Miller's leadoff home run was his 13th of the season, tying him with Felix Reyes for the team lead. But, that was the only damage Hartford's starter Ben Shields allowed on the night. Shields lasted 3.1 innings in his first start off the injured list, allowing four hits and striking out five.

On the Reading side, Estibenzon Jimenez (L, 3-4) tossed another quality start. He allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings, while striking out a pair. The two runs against Jimenez came on a solo home run from Charlie Condon in the bottom of the first and another solo shot from Juan Guerrero in the fifth.

Mason Green (W, 5-4) followed Shields with a scoreless 1.2 innings of work. Three more pitchers followed to keep the Fightin Phils offense quiet on the night. Austin Smith (S, 3) struck out two in a scoreless ninth to finish off the victory for the Yard Goats. On the Reading side, Eiberson Castellano and Tommy McCollum each tossed a scoreless inning of relief each.

Reading was held to six hits, with Caleb Ricketts and Felix Reyes each having a pair. Reyes raised his batting average to .334 on the season, which continues to lead the Eastern League and all of Double-A with 11 games to play. Dylan Campbell and Miller had the other hits for the Fightin Phils in the loss.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. at the Hartford Yard Goats. RHP Chuck King will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go against LHP Sean Sullivan for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

