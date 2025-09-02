September 2, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Sea Dogs fall to Yard Goats 7-3 in series finale The Portland Sea Dogs (27-29, 61-62) dropped the series finale 7-3 to the Hartford Yard Goats (28-28, 64-61) on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Portland held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, then Hartford's offense came alive. Charlie Condon ripped an RBI triple to cut the deficit in half. A batter later, Roc Riggio hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2. Jose Cordova followed with a double and then came around to score on an RBI double by Benny Montgomery, which made the score 3-2 Yard Goats. Julio Carreras cracked an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2. The Yard Goats added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run by Carreras (3). In the bottom of the seventh, a fielder's choice by Jose Cordova and an RBI single from Carreras increased the Yard Goats lead to 7-2. Juan Chacon hit a two out double and then scored on an RBI single from Ahbram Liendo. In the top of the first, Liendo reached on a single and later moved to third base on a steal attempt aided by an error. Marvin Alcantara followed with a sac fly to make the score 1-0. Portland added to their advantage in the top of fourth with a solo home run by Brooks Brannon (5) which made the score 2-0.

HEY IT'S FRANKLIN Boston Red Sox No.1 overall prospect Franklin Arias has been promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville on Tuesday afternoon. The top prospect hit .279 with 25 doubles, one triple, six home runs, and 58 RBI while swiping 11 bases over 106 games between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville. Spending a bulk of his time in High-A, Arias slashed .265 with 21 doubles, a triple, and six home runs throughout 87 games. The Venezuelan native will make his Double-A debut tonight.

BRANNON CONTINUES TO BASH Sea Dogs catcher/infielder Brooks Brannon has been on fire as of late. Currently riding a nine game hitting streak hitting .359 (14-for-39) with two doubles, four home runs including a grand slam, and 11 RBI. Brannon's nine game hitting streak is tied with Allan Castro's nine game hitting streak (6/26-7/6) as the longest for the Sea Dogs throughout the entire season. The utility man has notched 14 hits during the stretch.

CASTRO GETS ON BASE Sea Dogs switch hitter Allan Castro currently holds a 19 game on-base streak (8/9-8/31) using 24 hits and walking 12 times to do so. It's no secret Castro is the sparkplug for the Sea Dogs offense with a team-high .268 (86-for-321) with 18 doubles, two triples, and 33 RBI through 87 games.

EVEN DOZEN STREAK FOR CHACON Sea Dogs outfielder Juan Chacon has been stellar in the second half of the season, holding a 12 game on-base streak and currently hitting .237 (23-for-97) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, and nine RBI. Chacon's bat has really turned around after initially struggling.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 2, 2017 - Mike Olt delivered a two-out, walk-off RBI single, giving Portland a 5-4 win over New Hampshire.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his 14th start of the season sporting a 3-4 record with a 3.87 ERA. Rogers last appeared on August 27 at Hartford when he tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) surrendering three hits and two walks while striking out a season-high nine batters.







Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.