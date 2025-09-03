Curve Fly Past Squirrels with 15 Hits

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona's offense scored seven times in the third inning as the Curve cruised to a 9-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. With the win, Altoona holds a 3.5 lead over Richmond/Akron in the Southwest Division with 11 games remaining in the Second Half.

Every Curve batter picked up a hit in the victory as five hitters recorded multi-hit games. Altoona added seven walks and totaled 24 baserunners in the game.

After going 12-for-27 last week and earning the Eastern League's Player of the Week award Esmerlyn Valdez picked up hits in each of his first two at-bats and drew a walk in his first three plate appearances. Valdez finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Nick Cimillo blasted a two-run double in the seven-run inning and now has 24 extra base hits in his last 35 games since returning from the All-Star break.

On the mound Blake Townsend matched his career-long outing with five scoreless innings and earned his first win since August 3. Townsend set down nine straight hitters from the second inning into the fifth when he permitted his first hit to Adrian Sugastey. The lefty walked two and struck out one on 64 pitches. Alessandro Ercolani followed Townsend with three innings of relief work, allowing three runs on three hits before handing the ball off to Cy Nielson for a scoreless ninth inning.

Duce Gourson added two hits in the win, extended his hit streak to 11 straight games. Gourson is batting .395 during his streak with four runs batted in. Konnor Griffin picked up a hit, a walk and was hit by a pitch; he's picked up a hit in 10-of-12 games with Altoona, including each of his last eight. Javier Rivas picked up three as well and drove in three.

Altoona continues their six-game series with Richmond at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for the Curve with RHP Ryan Murphy slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

