Condon, Guerrero Homer and Yard Goats Pitching Strikes out 11 in 2-1 Home Win

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Charlie Condon and Juan Guerrero each homered, and the Hartford Yard Goats pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. Condon cranked his ninth homer in the first inning, and Guerrero blasted a go-ahead shot in the fifth inning leading Hartford to its second straight win. Ben Shields struck out five batters over the first two innings, and the bullpen retired 12 straight batters later in the game. The Yard Goats are half of a game out of a playoff spot with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

The Reading Fightin Phils got on the board first as Aidan Miller led off the game, smashing a home run to left field off Yard Goats starter Ben Shields. After allowing the leadoff homer, Shields retired 10 of the next 13 batters, and had five strikeouts over the first two innings.

The Yard Goats answered in the bottom half of the first inning when Charlie Condon hit a home run to left field off Reading starter Estibenzon Jimenez to tie the game 1-1. The line drive homer down the left field line by Condon was his 9th since joining the Yard Goats.

The Yard Goats took the lead in the fifth inning when Juan Guerrero smashed a go-ahead solo home run to left field off Jimenez, to make it 2-1 Yard Goats. It was Guerrero's second home run of the season.

Yard Goats starting pitcher Ben Shields pitched 3.1 innings, allowing four hits, one run, and striking out five. Relievers Mason Green, Blake Adams, Welinton Herrera and Austin Smith combined for 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs, striking out six. Austin Smith struck out the final two batters of the game to pick up his sixth save.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils, Wednesday night at 7:10 PM. LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats against RHP Chuck King who will start for Reading. Join us at Dunkin' Park as the Yard Goats play as the Hartford Leaf Peepers! It's Pink in the Park night, as we honor those who are fighting, or have fought breast cancer. The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Mason Green (4-2)

LP: Estibenzon Jimenez (1-3)

S: Austin Smith (6)

Time: 2:12







