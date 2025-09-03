Erie Narrowly Avoids Shutout; Six-Game Win Streak Snapped
Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves' (30-28, 75-52 overall) six-game winning streak ended on Tuesday as Erie fell to Portland (28-29, 62-62 overall) 8-1.
Portland grabbed the early lead when Ronald Rosario smashed a two-out, two-run homer against Andrew Sears, making it 2-0.
In the third, Ahbram Liendo led off with a single and scored on a double from Marvin Alcantara to make it 3-0. Alcantara scored on Allan Castro's single, making it 4-0. After John Peck's error sent Castro to third, Miguel Bleis' RBI fielder's choice grounder made it 5-0.
Sears (L, 1-2) struck out seven in four innings and did not allow a walk. He was charged with five runs, four earned, on seven hits.
Ronaldo Hernández's two-run homer against Travis Kuhn in the sixth made it 7-0.
Rosario smacked another homer, a solo shot against Blair Calvo, in the seventh to make it 8-0.
The SeaWolves could not score in five innings against Dalton Rogers (W, 4-4) despite drawing four walks. Erie, as a whole, drew eight walks against Portland pitching but did not have a hit with men on base in the game. Max Clark drew three walks.
Roberto Campos drove a double with one out in the ninth against Jorge Juan. He scored when Carlos Mendoza reached on a dropped fly ball error by Juan Chacon, making it 8-1 and breaking up the shutout.
Erie continues the 12-game roadtrip with the second of six in Portland on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Max Alba faces Eduardo Rivera.
