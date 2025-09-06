Late Runs Hurt Akron in 7-2 Loss

Ralphy Velazquez picked up two hits and two RBI, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies rallied back to beat the Akron RubberDucks 7-2 on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Binghamton tied the game in the sixth before taking the lead in the seventh. Omar De Los Santos launched a two-run home run with one out in the seventh to push the Rumble Ponies ahead 4-2.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm was dominant on Friday night. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fifth on his way to six innings, allowing two unearned runs while striking out six. Zane Morehouse allowed two runs and struck out two in his inning of work. Zach Jacobs allowed three runs over two innings.

Duck Tales

Akron scored first on Friday night. Alex Mooney worked a walk with one out in the third inning before advancing to second base when Cleveland Guardians rehabbing outfielder Lane Thomas was hit by a pitch. Velazquez lined a single into center to score Mooney and put Akron ahead 1-0. The RubberDucks added on to their lead in the fifth. Velazquez lined a triple down the line in right to score Jake Fox and make it 2-0 Akron.

Notebook

Thomas went 0-3 with a hit by pitch as the DH in his third rehab game with the RubberDucks this week (0-8 with a walk and hit by pitch combined in the three games)...Velazquez has a hit in 17 of his first 20 games with Akron including 12 extra-base hits and 13 RBI...Denholm has gone at least five innings in six of his last eight outings...Game Time: 2:39...Attendance: 6,810.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday, September 6 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (0-1, 12.27 ERA) will take the ball against Binghamton right-hander RJ Gordon (6-0, 3.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







