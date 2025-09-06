De Los Santos' Powers Rumble Ponies Past RubberDucks at Canal Park

AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (40-21, 85-43) defeated the Akron RubberDucks, 7-2, on Friday night at Canal Park.

Binghamton is one win away from tying its franchise record for wins in a single season, which was 86 wins set in 2013.

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning, third baseman Nick Lorusso drew a leadoff walk against right-hander Zane Morehouse (0-7). With one out in the inning, left fielder Omar De Los Santos demolished a go-ahead 415-foot two-run home run that put Binghamton ahead 4-2. It marked De Los Santos' second Double-A home run of the season.

Binghamton tacked on another run in the eighth inning against right-hander Zach Jacobs on a sacrifice fly from first baseman JT Schwartz, which made it 5-2.

In the ninth, Lorusso led off with a single and later scored on shortstop Wyatt Young's sacrifice fly that made it 6-2. Right fielder A.J. Ewing followed with an RBI single that put Binghamton ahead 7-2. Ewing extended his hit streak to 14 games with the ninth-inning single.

Binghamton trailed 2-0 heading into the top of the sixth. The Ponies tied the game in the frame on an RBI groundout from center fielder Nick Morabito and a game-tying RBI single from catcher Chris Suero.

Akron (29-32, 72-57) got out to a 2-0 lead after five innings. In the third inning, first baseman Ralphy Velazquez hit an RBI single off right-hander Brendan Girton. In the fifth inning, Velazquez hit an RBI triple off left-hander Felipe De La Cruz (3-1).

Girton made his first start in 13 days and first start since coming off the injured list. He allowed one run on two hits over three innings with one strikeout. Right-hander Trey McLoughlin pitched a perfect fourth inning with one strikeout. De La Cruz earned the win and recorded four strikeouts over 2.1 innings in relief and allowed one run. Right-hander Ben Simon recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 perfect frames and stranded an inherited runner. Right-hander TJ Shook pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series against the RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Saturday at Canal Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: De Los Santos recorded his second multi-RBI game with Binghamton this season...Lorusso went 2-for-3 with two runs and a walk, which marked his 22nd multi-hit game...Designated hitter William Lugo went 1-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 10 games...Young drew a walk and scored in the sixth, which extended his on-base streak to six games...Shook recorded his fifth-straight scoreless appearance...Simon recorded his fourth-straight scoreless outing.







