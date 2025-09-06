Hartford Ultimately Tops Reading in Back-And-Forth Contest on Friday Night

(Hartford, PA) - Through a close game all night, the Reading Fightin Phils (25-36; 50-78) ultimately could not finish it off as the Hartford Yard Goats (31-29; 67-62) took game four 7-6 over Reading. Hartford now leads the series 3-1 and Reading looks to split going into the final two games.

The Fightin Phils got themselves on the board first in the top of the second thanks to Kehden Hettiger's first Double-A hit which just happened to also be his first Double-A RBI. The RBI scored Bryson Ware who doubled during his time at bat then advanced to third on a wild pitch from Jack Mahoney.

Reading went to tack onto their lead in the top of the third. Aidan Miller delivered a lead-off single then advanced to second on another wild pitch from Mahoney. Miller got to third on a ground out from Nick Dunn and Felix Reyes brought him home with his 57th RBI of the season.

The Fightin Phils held onto their lead until the bottom of the sixth thanks to Griff McGarry's five shutout innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight. Eiberson Castellano took the mound and the first runner for Hartford got on base as he was hit by a pitch. Jared Thomas singled and the Yard Goats had runners on first and third. A run was scored on a balk by Castellano, making it 2-1 with Hartford still trailing.

Hartford's runs did not stop there as they took the lead thanks to a two-run home run from Roc Riggio. Castellano was able to hold off the scoring from there and Reading ended the inning only down by one. A pitching change brought out Blake Adams for Hartford in the top of the seventh and Leandro Pineda hit his ninth home run of the season in lead-off style, tying the game up 3-3.

The tie did not last long as Hartford got themselves back in the lead in the bottom of the seventh after a pitching change brought Tommy McCollum to the mound. Julio Carreras delivered a lead-off single then stole second base, setting him up in scoring position. Nic Kent hit an RBI double, scoring Carreras. Jared Thomas hit an RBI double of his own, allowing Carreras to score, and took the 5-3 lead. The scoring by the Yard Goats was topped off with a single from Juan Guerro, scoring Thomas, as Kehden Hettiger made a play at home to tag out a second runner coming in to close out the inning. Hartford still did some damage as they now had a 6-3 lead.

Reading needed a big eighth inning and that's what they delivered. Felix Reyes hit his fourth triple of the season and Alex Binelas followed with a walk. Dylan Campbell hit a one-out RBI double, scoring Reyes, making it 6-4. Leandro Pineda loaded the bases after walking with still one out on the board. Bryson Ware capitalized on the loaded bases and hit his third double of the night, bringing home Binelas and Campbell, tying the game up in the process.

Just like before, the tie did not last long for the two teams as Bryant Bentacourt hit a solo home run off of John McMillon (L, 0-3) in the bottom of the eighth to put Hartford back in front. Bentacourt's go ahead run would be enough to secure the win for Hartford as they take game four in a 7-6 victory. Austin Smith (W, 1-2) earned the win after delivering a shutout inning of relief. Bryson Ware had himself a night after going 4-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and one run in the loss.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. at the Hartford Yard Goats. RHP Matt Manning will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go against LHP Konnor Eaton for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

