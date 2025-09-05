September 5, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Arias clubs first Double-A home run in 13-2 win Franklin Arias, the Red Sox number one prospect, clubbed his first Double-A home run leading the Portland Sea Dogs (63-63, 29-30) to a 13-2 win over the Erie SeaWolves (76-53, 31-28) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Park. Luis Guerrero made his second MLB Rehab Assignment appearance from the Boston Red Sox. Guerrero recorded two outs while issuing three walks and allowing one run. He did not allow a hit. The Sea Dogs struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Marvin Alcantara hit a groundball coupled with an error, allowed him to reach first. After a leadoff triple by Juan Chacon (1) in the bottom of the second inning, the Sea Dogs took the lead back courtesy of an RBI groundout by Brooks Brannon. Later on, Brannon smacked an RBI single to the outfield and Alcantara scored the first run of the game. The Sea Dogs exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth. After a leadoff walk by Rosario, Ronaldo Hernandez reached on a fielding error. Juan Chacon roped an RBI single and moved Hernandez to third. Karson Simas (3) hit a three-run blast over the Maine Monster. Allan Castro then drew a bases loaded walk and Rosario hit a two-run double off the wall in left field in his second plate appearance of the inning.

ARIAS ATTACKS Boston Red Sox No.1 overall prospect Franklin Arias went 2-5 with a three-run home run, two runs scored, three RBI in Thursday's win. In three games at the Double-A level, Arias has five hits, a double, three runs scored, and four RBI. He hit .279 with 25 doubles, one triple, six home runs, and 58 RBI while swiping 11 bases over 106 games between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville. Spending a bulk of his time in High-A, Arias slashed .265 with 21 doubles, a triple, and six home runs throughout 87 games.

SIMAS SLUGS A THREE-RUN BOMB Sea Dogs infielder Karson Simas jacked a three-run home run, his third of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning in last night's win. Over his last nine games, Simas is slashing .270 (10-for-37) while scoring seven runs, a double, and seven RBI.

CASTRO EXTENDS HIS STREAK Sea Dogs switch hitter Allan Castro went 1-4 with an RBI and a walk in last night's game and currently holds a 22 game on-base streak (8/9-present) using 26 hits and walking 13 times to do so. It's no secret Castro is the sparkplug for the Sea Dogs offense with a team-high .269 (90-for-334) with 18 doubles, two triples, and 36 RBI through 90 games.

MULLINS MAGNIFICENT AGAIN Sea Dogs starting pitcher Hayden Mullins was stellar again last night. Notching his seventh win of the season, Mullins tossed 5.0 innings allowing four hits, one earned run, two walks, and six strikeouts. The solidified Sea Dogs ace has racked up at least five strikeouts per game over his last five appearances.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 5, 2014 - Portland takes a 2-1 lead over the Binghamton Mets in the Eastern Division Championship Series, winning 6-3 at Hadlock Field...Eduardo Rodriguez worked 6.2 innings to earn the win.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt makes his 15th start of the season sporting a 2-7 record with a 4.38 ERA. Wehunt last appeared on August 30 at Hartford when he tossed 4.0 innings of one-run ball, giving up one hit, two walks, and struck out five batters.







