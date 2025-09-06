Huge First Propels Erie to 10-1 Win

Published on September 5, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (77-53) bounced back after a tough loss on Thursday night, thumping the Portland Sea Dogs (63-64), 10- on Friday at Hadlock Field.

Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Sea Dogs starter Blake Wehunt. Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle began the game smashing back-to-back home runs for a 2-0 Erie lead. The homer for Clark was his seventh while McGonigle connected on his 10th. Josue Briceño then walked and Justice Bigbie singled to right and on a throwing error, Briceño scored. Ben Malgeri singled, advancing Bigbie to third and Elizer Alfonzo walked, loading the bases for Danny Serretti. Serretti hit into a fielder's choice, plating Bigbie making it 4-0. Seth Stephenson then doubled home Malgeri for a 5-0 lead. Clark capped the seven-run frame, bringing home Serretti and Stephenson on a base hit.

The lone Portland run came against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn in the fourth. Ahbram Liendo singled and scored on a one-out double off the bat of Allan Castro, making it 7-1.

Erie went ahead 8-1 in the fifth when Carlos Mendoza walked with one out and advanced o second on an Alfonzo single. Stephenson doubled home Mendoza for his second RBI of the game.

The SeaWolves added two more runs in the seventh on an RBI triple from Mendoza and an Alfonzo sacrifice fly.

Burhenn (13-3) earned the win hurling a quality start. He allowed a run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

Wehunt (2-8) took the loss allowing seven runs on five hits with two walks and no strikeouts in 0.2 innings of work.

Erie continues the 12-game road trip with the fifth game of a six game in Portland on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

The SeaWolves conclude the regular season September 9-14 when they host the Altoona Curve. The series features the top two prospects in baseball, the Tigers' Kevin McGonigle (MLB Pipeline #2 prospect) and the Pirates' Konnor Griffin (MLB Pipeline #1 prospect).

The 2025 Eastern League Playoffs, presented by UPMC, begin on Tuesday, September 16. The SeaWolves have home field advantage throughout the playoffs with the first of four potential playoff games at UPMC Park on Thursday, September 18. Playoff ticket packages and single game tickets are available now at SeaWolves.com.







Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.