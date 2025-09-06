Squirrels Strand Chances in 6-4 Loss to Curve

Published on September 5, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were handed their fourth straight loss by the Altoona Curve, falling 6-4 on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-76, 30-30 second half) dropped to 6.5 games behind first-place Altoona (67-62, 37-24) with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Altoona took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Jack Choate (Loss, 4-6). Termarr Johnson reached on an infield hit before scoring on a two-out triple by Nick Cimillo.

In the second, Kervin Pichardo hit a two-out, two-run homer to extend the Curve lead to 3-0.

The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out in the top of the third. After a strikeout for the second out, Victor Bericoto hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1. Altoona starter Dominic Perachi (Win, 3-1) worked a groundout to strand the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the third, Derek Berg hit a bases-loaded infield single to open a 4-1 lead, but Cimillo was thrown out at home plate trying to score on the same play for the second out. Choate struck out Rivas to strand runners on second and third.

Esmerlyn Valdez brought in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Javier Rivas added an RBI single in the fifth for a 6-1 Altoona lead.

Aeverson Arteaga hit a two-run single, his third hit of the game, in the top of the sixth inning to close the score to 6-3. Altoona reliever Landon Tomkins stranded two runners on base that inning and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, Diego Velasquez hit a double to score Arteaga from first, closing the deficit to 6-4. Altoona reliever Cy Nielson recorded a strikeout and a groundout to strand two more Richmond baserunners.

RJ Dabovich struck out the side in order for the Flying Squirrels in the bottom of the sixth inning in his first outing since returning from the injured list.

Cole Hiller, making his second Double-A appearance, threw two scoreless innings and retired all six batters he faced, striking out three. He has thrown five consecutive scoreless innings since being promoted from Low-A San Jose.

Justin Meis (Save, 7) retired the Flying Squirrels in order in the ninth to end the game.

Richmond stranded 12 runners on base in the game, including leaving the bases loaded twice.

The series continues on Saturday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (6-10, 2.94) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Wilber Dotel (7-8, 4.17). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home for the final homestand at The Diamond. Diamonds Aren't Forever: The Farewell Series presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch begins Tuesday, Sept. 9 with Time Capsule Tuesday presented by Reynolds Community College. Fans can submit proposals for items to be included in a time capsule that will be placed at CarMax Park. Submissions can be made online here. The first 1,500 fans on Sept. 9 will receive a Farewell Series T-shirt presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch and Reynolds Community College.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.