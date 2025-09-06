Betancourt Blasts Go-Ahead Homer in 8th for Goats Win

Published on September 5, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - A late go-ahead home run from Bryant Betancourt led the Yard Goats to a tough 7-6 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils in front of 6,488 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Five different Yard Goats drove in runs in the effort, including Roc Riggio, who blasted a two-run shot in the sixth. Jack Mahoney tied a season high six innings pitched, while allowing just two runs. The Yard Goats are 1.5 games out of a playoff spot with eight games remaining.

The Fightin Phils scored first on an RBI broken bat infield single from Kehden Hettiger, giving Reading a 1-0 lead. Reading added another run in the third on an RBI single from Felix Reyes, making the Fightin Phils' lead 2-0.

The Yard Goats broke through in the sixth when Reading reliever Eiberson Castellano balked, allowing Cole Carrigg to score. Riggio followed by launching a two-run home run to right field, giving Hartford a 3-2 lead. It was Riggio's 13th home run of the season.

The Fightin Phils answered in the seventh when Leandro Pineda hit a solo home run to tie the game at 3.

Hartford quickly responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning on RBI doubles from Nic Kent and Jared Thomas, followed by an RBI single from Juan Guerrero, putting the Yard Goats ahead 6-3.

Reading scored three runs of their own in the eighth on RBI doubles from Dylan Campbell and Bryson Ware, tying the game 6-6.

Betancourt cracked a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Yard Goats a 7-6 lead. It was his ninth homer of the season and landed in the second deck in right field. Bryce McGowan pitched the ninth to earn a save.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils, on Saturday, September 6th (6 PM). RHP gets the start for the Yard Goats. It's Fireworks Night! The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Austin Smith (1-2)

LP: John McMillon (0-3)

Save: Bryce McGowan (3)







