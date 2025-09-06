Fisher Cats Blanked in Stanifer's Double-A Debut

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-39, 50-79) had their losing skid extended to 11, which ties the franchise record, and were shut out by the Somerset Patriots (33-28, 68-62) at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night, 4-0. Toronto No. 6 prospect Gage Stanifer made his Double-A debut and tossed four innings while allowing four runs, two hits, five walks and struck out four.

New Hampshire's Stanifer (L, 0-1) went four innings and allowed four runs on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts. Stanifer retired each of his first six batters before surrendering four runs across the next two frames. Four right-handers pitched one relief frame and held Somerset to no runs on three hits: Bobby Milacki struck out two in a scoreless bottom of the fifth inning before Chay Yeager tossed a blank bottom of the sixth. Nate Garkow then worked a three-up, three-down bottom of the seventh inning before Yondrei Rojas escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth.

Somerset starter Carlos Lagrange (W, 6-6) fanned 10 and allowed two hits over five scoreless innings pitched. Mason Vinyard struck out two batters in the top of the sixth before Indigo Diaz worked around a one-out single in the top of the seventh. Kelly Austin and Zach Messinger handled the final two innings to lock up Somerset's fourth straight win.

Tonight's top takeaways:

C Nico Deschamps mashes first Double-A double

Blue Jays' No. 6 prospect Gage Stanifer fans four in Double-A debut

Gabriel Martinez extends hit streak to six with a single

Longest skid of the season extended to 11, ties franchise record

Final homestand, series set to begin Tuesday, September 9 in Manchester

The Fisher Cats were held to four hits and scattered five runners left on base, four of which were in scoring position. Center fielder Je'Von Ward cracked a double off the right field wall in the top of the first inning before left fielder Gabriel Martinez roped a two-out single in the top of the second. Catcher Nico Deschamps headlined the top of the eighth inning and knocked his first Double-A double.

Somerset plated three runs in the bottom of the third, as the first five batters reached. With the bases loaded, center fielder Brendan Jones and shortstop George Lombard Jr. each worked walks to take a 2-0 lead. Right fielder Jace Avina bounced into a double play, which drove in a run and made it 3-0.

Patriots left fielder Jackson Castillo knocked a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning to finalize the score; neither team plated any runs after the fourth inning in Friday's game.

The Friday defeat marked New Hampshire's 11th consecutive loss to tie the franchise's all-time longest skid, which was set in May of 2014.

The Fisher Cats and Patriots open their weekend slate with a 6:05 PM EDT first pitch at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night. New Hampshire's Alex Amalfi (5-8, 4.81 ERA) gets the ball against Somerset left-hander Brock Selvidge (2-6, 5.23 ERA) in the fifth game of the series.

The Fisher Cats return to the Granite State for the final homestand of 2025 with a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday, September 9.

