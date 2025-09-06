Baysox Win Fifth Straight, Clinch First Home Series Victory of Season

Published on September 5, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, matched their season-best win streak with their fifth consecutive victory by a final score of 5-1 over the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Friday night from Prince George's Stadium.

After Harrisburg (30-31, 64-66) jumped ahead 1-0 in the first, Chesapeake (27-34, 58-70) answered in the bottom of the first on a game-tying RBI single from Aron Estrada.

Baysox starter Luis De León (W, 1-0) pitched 5.1 innings and gave up one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts to earn his first Double-A win. The Orioles No. 21 prospect has fanned eight hitters in each of his first two Double-A starts.

Chesapeake took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a go-ahead RBI single from Creed Willems against Harrisburg starter Hyun-il Choi (L, 6-5). Willems leads the team with 57 RBI.

In the eighth, the Baysox scored three runs with two outs to take a 5-1 lead. Estrada doubled home his second run of the night before Thomas Sosa cranked his second Double-A homer with a two-run shot off the batter's eye. The homer traveled 407 feet.

Trace Bright (S, 1) earned his first save of the season with 3.2 scoreless innings and five strikeouts.

With 3.2 more scoreless innings from the bullpen, Chesapeake relievers have allowed just one earned run over its last 25.1 innings pitched (0.36 ERA) over the last six games.

This is Chesapeake's first home series win of the season and the first since August 6-11, 2024 vs Harrisburg. The Baysox have now won eight of their last 10 games.

Chesapeake continues its final homestand of the 2025 regular season against Harrisburg tomorrow night from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (3-4, 4.13) will get the ball for the Baysox against LHP Jackson Kent (2-2, 6.16) for the Senators. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

