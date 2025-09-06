Pichardo Homers in Seventh Consecutive Win
Published on September 5, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, Pa. - Kervin Pichardo blasted a two-run homer and Derek Berg picked up two hits to lead the Altoona offense to a 6-4 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona holds a 5.0 game lead in the Southwest Division over Erie with eight games remaining in the Second Half. With Erie earning the First Half Championship combined with Harrisburg's loss on Friday night at Chesapeake (6.5 games back), Altoona can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Saturday night against Richmond.
Dominic Perachi earned the win with 5.2 innings of three-run ball as the Curve offense scored in each of the first five innings. Nick Cimillo tripled home a run in the bottom of the first, his seventh straight game with an extra-base hit, before Pichardo blasted a two-run shot down the left field line in the second. Altoona added another on an infield single from Derek Berg in the third and a sacrifice fly from Esmerlyn Valdez in the fourth. Javier Rivas added an RBI single in the fifth to give the Curve pitching staff all the support they needed.
Landon Tomkins, Cy Nielson and Justin Meis carried the Curve bullpen across the finish line. Meis secured his seventh save of the season, sending Altoona to a seventh consecutive win on Friday night.
Altoona continues their six-game series with Richmond at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for the Curve with LHP John Michael Bertrand slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.
For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
