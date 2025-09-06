Clawful Night for the Lobster Bakes Falling 10-1 to SeaWolves

Published on September 5, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Erie SeaWolves (77-52, 32-28) scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back as they defeated the Maine Lobster Bakes (63-64, 29-31) 10-1 on Friday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

Allan Castro extended his on-base streak to 23 games with an RBI double in the third inning. It is the second-longest active streak in the Eastern League behind Keaton Anthony (25) with Reading.

The Sea Dogs scored their only run in the bottom of the third inning. After a leadoff single by Ahbram Liendo, he scored on an RBI double by Allan Castro.

In the top of the first inning, Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle hit back-to-back homers to begin the ballgame. Josue Briceno then drew a walk and advanced to third on a single by Justice Bigbie to right field. Right fielder Allan Castro then overthrew the baseball into the infield, allowing Briceno to score and Erie led, 3-0. Seth Stephen then connected for an RBI double and Clark drove home two more with an infield single and the SeaWolves led 7-0 after the first inning.

Erie struck again in the fifth inning. Carlos Mendoza drew a leadoff walk and then scored on an RBI double by Stephenson.

In the top of the seventh inning, Malgeri led off with a single then scored on an RBI triple by Mendoza. The next batter, Eliezer Alfonzo, then hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, extending Erie's lead, 10-1.

Blake Wehunt (2-8) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on five hits in .2 innings. Erie right Garrett Burhenn (13-3) earned his league-leading 13th win of the season, holding the Lobster Bakes to one run on five hits in six innings of work.

Blake Wehunt (2-8) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on five hits in .2 innings. Erie right Garrett Burhenn (13-3) earned his league-leading 13th win of the season, holding the Lobster Bakes to one run on five hits in six innings of work.







