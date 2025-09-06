Lagrange Registers 103 MPH, Logs 10 Strikeouts in 20th Win over New Hampshire on Friday

Published on September 5, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Carlos Lagrange

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Carlos Lagrange(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game four of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Friday by a score of 4-0.

Somerset recorded its 10th shutout of the season and its second this series. The Patriots improved to 3-4 in their alternate identity, the "Jersey Diners". Somerset improved to 20-2 this season and 61-31 all-time against New Hampshire. Somerset's 20 wins against New Hampshire are the most against a single team in one season in Patriots Double-A franchise history. With the series win, Somerset's series record improved to 7-9-7 this season. The Patriots went 4-0-0 in series against New Hampshire this year and jump to 10-2-4 in the all-time series record against the Fisher Cats. Somerset's 10 series victories over New Hampshire all-time are the most against any Eastern League team in franchise history. With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots maintain their lead over the Hartford Yard Goats for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K) punched out 10 batters in five scoreless innings to earn his sixth win in his 14th start with Somerset.

Lagrange threw nine pitches that registered at 101 mph or higher and topped out at 103.1 mph. Lagrange earned his first win since 8/13 @POR. Lagrange leads all Yankee minor league pitchers with 163 K. Lagrange ranks third in BA (.198) and W (10), fourth in ERA (3.71) and WHIP (1.24), tied for fourth in GS (4) and sixth in IP (114.0).

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) faced one over the minimum in a scoreless seventh inning.

Over his last 32 appearances since 5/9 @AKR, Diaz has allowed two earned runs. During this stretch, Diaz has thrown 38.0 IP over which he has allowed 16 H, 15 BB and recorded 34 K. In this span, Diaz has a 0.47 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and a .132 BA.

LF Jackson Castillo (2-for-3, R, RBI, HR, 2B, BB) blasted his second home run as a Patriot with a solo shot in the sixth inning.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, BB, K, SB) extended his hit and RBI streak to four games with a leadoff double in the eighth inning.

In four games this week, Lombard Jr. is 5-for-14 (.357/.400/.714) with 2 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 3 SB and a 1.114 OPS. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 81 BB. Lombard Jr. ranks fourth in 2B (28), tied for fifth in SB (33), sixth in XBH (42), tied for sixth in OBP (.369) and tied for seventh in H (104).

CF Brendan Jones (0-for-2, 2 BB, SB) worked two walks and stole a base in the fifth inning.

In four games this week, Jones has worked six walks and stolen four bases, making for a .467 OBP. Jones is second among Yankee minor leaguers in SB (42) and BB (77).

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.